Navillus siblings in bid to overturn fraud convictions

A KERRY brother and sister who are facing 20 years in prison in the United States for a variety of fraud and embezzlement charges have launched a legal bid to have their convictions overturned.

Last October brother and sister Donal and Helen O’Sullivan from Ballinskelligs were both found guilty of fraud and embezzlement following a three-week trial in New York.

Donal O’Sullivan (60) is the founder, owner and president of Navillus, one of New York’s City’s largest construction firms.

Helen O’Sullivan is a payroll administrator in the company, which was founded by the O’Sullivan family in the 1980s when they emigrated to the US.

The siblings, along with the company’s financial controller Padraig Naughton, were found guilty on 11 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, embezzlement from employee benefits funds, submission of false remittance reports to union benefits funds, and conspiracy to commit those crimes.

In a New York court both of the O’Sullivan’s and Mr Naughton have lodged motions to have their seeking either a judgement of acquittal or a new trial.

In Mr O’Sullivan’s motion it is argued that there was a “fundamental evidentiary gap” during his trial in that it there was an absence of evidence to prove he was aware of the fraud or that he had any criminal intent.

The US Government has filed a counter motion calling for the O’Sullivan’s and Mr Naughton’s motions to be denied.

Oral arguments have been heard and a judge is due to rule on the motions in the coming days at which point a sentencing date may be set