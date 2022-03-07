Na Gaeil take bold new step with launch of online TV station

Not content with having success on the football field – of which they have enjoyed plenty in 2022 alone - the team at Na Gaeil GAA in Tralee are now setting their sights on the world of TV with the launch of their very own online TV station.

The new channel, the brainchild of the club’s Green Flag committee, will feature stories of club members both past and present on a weekly basis and will have between 12 and 15 staff covering a range of roles including sound man, camera man and a script writer.

The committee will plan episodes and discuss ideas for the shows and at the end of each ‘broadcast’ the club will include a roundup of the week’s results of all their teams both senior and juvenile.

Amongst the many ideas and planned programmes for the station is interviews with star players such Stefan Okunbur, Diarmuid O'Connor and brothers Andrew and Jack Barry, who will be discussing everything from early careers, training tips, diet suggestions to their life outside of GAA.

As well as this, the new show also plans on chatting to members of the club's women’s team about their preparation for the upcoming season also and as if all this wasn't ambitious enough, the club also plans on converting its outside area of the bar into a live studio.

It certainly hasn’t been a walk in the park, getting all this set up and ready for action, but Na Gaeil Chairperson Tim Lynch said that the new show is a perfect way to highlight what is happening in the club.

“Na Gaeil is the youngest football club in Kerry but we have had a remarkable level of success in that time. We were All-Ireland junior Champions just two years ago and we won the Intermediate Championship for Kerry last year and are looking forward to senior football in the summer,” he said.

“Launching an online TV channel is the perfect way to show everyone what’s happening inside our club and highlight our serious ambitions for the future. The club has always strived to be as professional and progressive as possible. We are always looking for new members to come on board to join our teams which cater for everyone from Under 5’s up to Senior Level,” Tim continued.

The new channel pfficially started broadcasting on the club’s social media outlets last weekend with plans already in place for at least six shows lasting between five and 15 minutes per episode.

You can find the club on Facebook here and on Twitter here.