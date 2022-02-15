Multi-million euro boost for St Michael’s College in Listowel

Pictured at St Michael's College this week after the announcement of a multi-million euro extension project for the Listowel school were from back l-r: Jimmy Moloney, Johnny Mulvihill, Norma Foley, Liam Hassett, Tony Behan and front Row l-r: Odhran Buckley, Jack O Connor, Ciaran O Sullivan, Donagh Buckley. Photo by John Kelliher.

THE future of St Michael’s College in Listowel is looking very bright following Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley’s announcement this week of a multi-million euro extension project for the school under the additional school accommodation scheme.

The state of-the-art building project includes provision for a special education teaching room, a multimedia room, a music room, an art room, two science labs and a project store room. Approval was also given for reconfiguration works to upgrade an existing art room, converting it into a mainstream classroom.

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to visit St Michael’s College in Listowel and to personally deliver this good news. St Michael’s College is synonymous with the town and this extension is an endorsement of the excellence in education being provided by the entire school community,” said Minister Foley.

The news was met with great delight from everyone associated with St Michael’s College – which welcomed Minister Foley to the school on Monday –with Principal John Mulvihill telling The Kerryman that the extension means that all the students in the school will have state-of-the-art facilities to work from, thus giving them the best chance to succeed.

"We’re delighted. We had applied for an extension because our numbers had gone up and then the approval for it came through on Friday and the Minister informed us on Monday and she said that she'd drop into the school to see us to bring us the good news personally. We’re all so delighted," he said.

"Our numbers have gone up and you need to provide the facilities for the boys and we're over the moon because it's been a difficult two years for everyone so this is welcome good news. It’s a great boost to St Michaels,” John continued.

Going on, John said the school hope to have the project completed in a maximum of two years

The extension news aside too, it was a historic moment for the school in so far that John said that it was was first time that a Minister for Education had come to St Michael’s College.

News of the extension announcement was welcomed too by the Mayor of Kerry and Listowel native Cllr Jimmy Moloney.

"As a past pupil, I’m delighted to see St Michael’s College receive such a large amount of money to allow them to expand and upgrade their facilities,” he told The Kerryman.