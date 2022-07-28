Moving tributes paid to crash victim Michael Hennessy (19) at Funeral Mass in Listowel

The late, much-loved Michael Hennessy, who was remembered at his funeral Mass in Listowel on Wednesday as one of the most 'vibrant' young members of the community.

THE Parish Priest of Listowel has spoken of his own personal sense of devastation on arriving to the scene of Sunday’s fatal car crash outside the town to learn the victim was 19-year-old Michael Hennessy - a long-time altar server and reader at the parish church.

Canon Declan O’Connor told the large congregation at the young man’s Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon that his own ‘immediate reaction was ‘this cannot be true’'.

It was a sentiment that had generally rocked Listowel as news of the fatality spread in the aftermath of Kerry’s All-Ireland victory on Sunday, news that greatly ‘dampened’ the sporting high in a town where the young man was much loved.

Michael Hennessy was killed when the car he was driving collided with a tree at Ballinruddery on the outskirts of the town at around 2.40pm on Sunday.

The young man was tragically pronounced dead at the scene, his two passengers in the car rushed to hospital in Tralee with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Canon O’Connor’s words in the homily at the Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church were delivered from the very lectern at which Michael had read during Mass on St Patrick’s Day 2018, which was notable for having been televised live by RTÉ.

His former teacher at Coláiste na Ríochta secondary in Listowel, Michelle Buckley, who had helped prepare him for that occasion outlined the importance of the symbols of Michael’s life at the funeral Mass.

"The headline in this week’s Kerryman read ‘Michael was very much loved, he was a true gentleman’. He was...Every teacher, staff member and student at Coláiste na Ríochta will vouch for that," Ms Buckley said.

“He was a lovable rogue, very bright, the coolest character in the school during his time there.”

She spoke of his talents at everything from acting and art to his beloved engineering, which played a crucial role in the school winning a prestigious robotics competition in 2019.

He was also deeply valued within the church community as a reader, not least on the big occasion of March 17, 2018. “He was so confident and clear from his delivery. RTÉ cameras didn’t bother him one bit," Ms Buckley said.

Canon O’Connor’s relating of Sunday’s tragic events from his own viewpoint provided even further poignant testimony to the vibrant life cut cruelly short.

“I was watching the game at home and got a call from gardaí saying there was a fatal accident in Ballinruddery...On my arrival there I soon realised it was someone I knew well, Michael Hennessy, our former altar server and one of our young readers.

“I was devastated on hearing it, that we had lost one of our most vibrant young people.

“My immediate reaction was ‘this cannot be true’.

“As the joyful news that Kerry had won unfolded the news was dampened by the stark reality of Michael’s death...it left me with a feeling of darkness and numbness.

“I immediately thought of you Susanna, and all his family,” Canon O’Connor said, addressing Mr Hennessy’s mother, his father Paudie, their partners Mike and Andrea, his brothers John, Darragh and Killian, sisters Hayleigh and Siun, his grandmothers Phyll and Rose, grandfather Gussie, uncle Tony, aunt Ellen and relatives.

“He was a warm, kind, vibrant young man. He has been taken from us and we are still trying to make sense of it.

“We are saddened, shocked...I know words seem so shallow at this time for his family and friends, it is difficult to find words to comfort you...but I assure you Jesus understands your pain and grief and is urging us to trust him,” the Canon said.

In a particularly haunting eulogy, Michael Hennessy’s own words came to offer insight into his short life, full of the ordinary hopes and dreams of young Irish manhood.

His uncle Tony told the congregation how the family had found messages Michael had apparently written himself ahead of his Leaving Cert.

He first recalled the baby a family had cherished. “Maybe you knew him as Michael or Mikey. If you knew him you were lucky.

“He came into this world as the most beautiful child, with baby-blue eyes, long eyelashes and a mop of blond hair. He was always a happy boy, he had a fantastic outlook on life and never let much bother him, especially not school. He lived life on his terms, he listened but didn’t always take advice. He lived his life just as he wanted.

“We stand here today with broken hearts. The loss of a child is something no one can prepare for.”

He recounted how the family had found notes Michael had written himself among his keepsakes in the aftermath of the tragedy, as he moved to share their contents.

“‘2018 was eventful’,” his uncle read, continuing:

“‘First time having my own car, that beauty of a Starlet. I wish I could have carried the boys for a drive but I can’t do everything’.

“‘I have been asked to give you advice, all I have to say is keep calm during the exams, you don’t need them anyway, we’re going to be a welder on unreal wages so no need to worry kid. So anyways, get a decent Leaving Cert and a decent job and I’ll sort the decent car. Go on so kid, have a decent time’.”