More garda presence needed to tackle Tralee Town Park drug use.

Tralee MD Councillors want more garda presence in Tralee Town Park following the recent discovery of 13 syringes in the Garden of the Senses section of the park. Concerns this area is being used as cover for drug and alcohol abuse means some park users no longer feel safe visiting the Garden of the Senses.

In last week’s edition of The Kerryman, Mayor of Tralee Cllr Johnnie Wall (Fianna Fáil) said Kerry County Council (KCC) should consider reducing the density of foliage around the garden to prevent its use as a cover for thugs.

The garden’s primary purpose is to provide a cultural space and area of contemplation. But an escalation in anti-social behaviour raises doubts about the garden’s long-term use as many park-goers are afraid to go there.

KCC told The Kerryman it has been ‘proactive in improving permeability and visibility’ throughout the Town Park over the past 18 months. Earlier this year, vegetation and planting within the Garden of the Senses was thinned, and hedging surrounding the garden was reduced in height to allow for improved oversight by passers-by, the Gardaí, and the park’s employees.

KCC is adamant this has led to an increase in use of the Garden of the Senses by the public. Moreover, it stated this work has been ‘positively received’ by regular users of the park. KCC has also reduced cover in other sections of the Town Park and said this work will continue.

However, it did not reveal how many syringes council staff found during its regular clean-ups. Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare also revealed it is to expand its needle-exchange service to Tralee by the end of the year to ensure needles are safely disposed of. The recruitment of a mobile outreach worker is expected in the coming months to support the service and target the most marginalised and hard-to-reach clients in Tralee and across Kerry.

Tralee MD Councillors say increased garda presence is needed but under no circumstances should thugs be allowed dictate the garden’s future in a negative way.

“It is being used for drugs and there is no point in saying otherwise,” said Cllr Cathal Foley (SF).

“But you can’t start taking away shrubs and trees so that the whole area is exposed, you can’t give into that. This is a garda issue. There needs to be zero tolerance for drugs and drink. There are by-laws in place. I know the guards have their hands full, but at the same time, it is their job,” he added.

His party colleague, Cllr Deirdre Ferris, said the problems of drugs and alcohol are part of a wider societal problem that requires more addiction supports. She said these problems tended to elicit ‘a reactive response’ of short-term solutions to long-term problems.

“There is a severe lack of security in this area with ample anti-social issues there,” said Cllr Ferris.

“We have raised issues of policing. It’s one of Ireland’s best parks but, unfortunately, it is a no-go area after dark, and sometimes during the day. I would like to see more garda presence. It’s not a safe area, day or night. People won’t go in there anymore for a walk, that’s a big problem,” she said.

Cllr Jim Finucane (FG) said the council should not be ‘dictated to’ by crime as very little will happen as a result. He said it’s all about having more ‘manpower’.

“It’s about having police on the beat because these people, when using drugs, will look for isolated parts of the town. This is about police presence. We have had this in the past, the area needs be patrolled, and people need to feel safe,” he said.

Cllr Terry O’Brien (Lab) said a situation where people are afraid to use the Garden of the Senses is ‘sad’ but that significantly altering the garden’s features is ‘unfair’ to law-abiding citizens.

“It’s there for a purpose, do we close off all our amenities because of thugs?” he said.

“The guards will have to clear them out, if they keep doing this, they [drug users] will eventually go. I’ve no problem with looking at ways of making it more accessible to us and less accessible to them. But I’m certainly against closing it down,” he said.

Cllr Sam Locke (Ind) said while he welcomed the Garden of the Senses being ‘cut back’, this needed to be maintained.

“We need to take away these hideaway places. If the Garden of the Senses becomes a problem place for people injecting themselves, then we ‘ll have to remove it. Proper monitoring is needed, and the guards have given us an understating they will do this on a regular basis,” Cllr Locke said.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy (FF) was unavailable for comment.