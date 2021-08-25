Kerry

More garda presence needed to tackle Tralee Town Park drug use.

The Garden of the Senses in Tralee Town Park. The site is where 13 syringes were found last week, leading for calls that more needs to be done to make the visitor attraction safer and more appealing to the public. Photo by Joe Hanley. Expand

The Garden of the Senses in Tralee Town Park. The site is where 13 syringes were found last week, leading for calls that more needs to be done to make the visitor attraction safer and more appealing to the public. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Tralee MD Councillors want more garda presence in Tralee Town Park following the recent discovery of 13 syringes in the Garden of the Senses section of the park. Concerns this area is being used as cover for drug and alcohol abuse means some park users no longer feel safe visiting the Garden of the Senses.

In last week’s edition of The Kerryman, Mayor of Tralee Cllr Johnnie Wall (Fianna Fáil) said Kerry County Council (KCC) should consider reducing the density of foliage around the garden to prevent its use as a cover for thugs.

The garden’s primary purpose is to provide a cultural space and area of contemplation. But an escalation in anti-social behaviour raises doubts about the garden’s long-term use as many park-goers are afraid to go there.

