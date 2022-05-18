Miles of smiles as Kerry 50K Ultra Marathon goes down a treat in Tralee

The Kerry 50K Ultra Marathon – which took place in Tralee on Saturday afternoon – was hailed as a huge success by organiser Jim McNeice this week as 57 hardy runners crossed the finish line on what was a sweltering day to be out running any distance, let alone 50km!

It was the second year in a row that the event has back in business since COVID and the appetite and support – not only amongst the runners but also the local community – for what is always a hugely popular event was evident to see with Jim singing everyone’s praises when he spoke to The Kerryman on Monday afternoon.

"It could not have gone better. Everything was perfect and it went all off very well. There was a great team of people there and everyone did their job. The main thing is, the people that came down, the runners that took part, they were all just lovely people and they had a great time. Everybody was helping out everybody else which is a kind of a thing you see in Ultras. There was no great competition and the runners were just happy to help each other out on the course and it was great,” he said.

"Another thing that I spotted as well on the day was a couple of residents who were living on the route, they had tables outside their doors wit things like jellies and water for the runners which just shows that we had such great support from the local community and that's what made it. When you talk to people about an event they held, they'll say it was a great success but I can say that genuinely, our event was brilliant. Everybody enjoyed themselves, the feedback that's coming back on it is great so we're very happy,” he continued.

"Last year, we had 29 people at this event, this year we have 57 which for an Ultra event is absolutely great numbers. We've gone from 29 to 57 which is great news for us," he finished.

Tim Francony was the first person home on the day in a time of 03:38:40 and he was followed in second and third place by Jason Nichol (03:42:11) and Jerome Debize (03:46:35).

See full results here.