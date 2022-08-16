Memory of late John Hanrahan honoured in Ballylongford

68 tractors took part in a fundraising tractor run in Ballylongford at the start of this month in memory of the late John Hanrahan who passed away in June of this year.

The memory of the late John Hanrahan was honoured in Ballylongford earlier this month when a tractor run was held in his name with all funds raised from the run on the day going toward the Palliative Care Unit in University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

John passed away from cancer in June of this year but he was fondly remembered in Ballylongford at the start of this month as a convoy of 68 tractors made their way through the village, raising an impressive €1700 in the process for the chosen charity.

The tractor run was organised in less than a week by Paul Mulvihill and John’s daughter, Sadie, when speaking to The Kerryman this week, said that Paul bent over backwards to get everything sorted and so she said that he deserves huge credit organising such a successful day out.

"The day went way better than how we thought it would. We had 68 tractors in total when we thought we'd only have 20 or 30 so we were very pleasantly surprised. We had all types of tractors on the day. We had youngsters there with big tractors and their horns were blowing and then we had the smaller, older tractors as well. They [the organisers] actually sourced one of dad's old tractors from 52 years ago that we used to call Johanna, but of course, that broke down in the middle of the procession so we had to end up getting it towed," she laughed.

"She broke down on the run and Pa, one of dad's workers, was in the tractor behind her and he ended up towing her back to Ballylongford, something which he had done for dad many a day over the years when Pa and dad used to work together. It was great fun so we had a bit of a laugh at that and it will make for a better memory of the day,” Sadie continued.

Finishing up, Sadie described the staff at the Palliative Care Unit as “absolute angels” and said that they hope to make the tractor run an annual occurrence going forward and if they do, they will aim to raise funds for both Palliative Care and the Community Air Ambulance as well next year.