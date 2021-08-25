Memorial Walk for Todd O’Donoghue

Premium
The annual Todd O’Donoghue Memorial Walk is back again, and it takes place on Saturday, September 4, to help raise money for the Palliative Care Unit at Kerry Hospice. The walk is from 11am until 5pm and the meeting point is the back of Blennerville Windmill.
The walk takes in the canal and Lohercannon route, ending up back again at the windmill where walkers will pick up their commemorative medals, which have been kindly sponsored by Con Dennehy. Due to current health and safety restrictions, people are asked to walk in their own designated groups.
“We would be delighted if you could join us for any bit of the walk, anywhere and at any time, on the day. We would be very grateful if you could donate to Palliative Care. There will be a donation bucket at the ‘2 Beans Box’, behind the windmill, and another in Skelper Quane's Bar later in the afternoon if you would like to join us,” said Todd’s daughter, Andrea O’Donoghue.
Anyone that signs up will get a ticket and receives a medal on the day. There will also be plenty of refreshments from the ‘2 Beans Box’, who are sponsoring the event on the day.
It was St Pat’s Gaa Club who started the walk in Todd’s memory seven years ago, which has so far raised close to €10,000 thanks to the generous support of the walkers.
In addition, since Todd’s death in 2014, numerous other events from a gala ball and mini marathon, to baking sessions and a ‘Royal wedding’ have helped raised €50,000 for Palliative Care, all in Todd’s memory.
“We are just giving back to the Palliative Care Unit and all the staff for the wonderful care and kindness that we received during dad's time there,” said Andrea.
“A huge thank you to you all for the amazing and continued support. To Una and Teresa for their help, to Con for the medals, and Tom Quane for his help, as always.”
For more information and to find out how you can donate, visit: www.idonate.ie/AndreaOdonoghue