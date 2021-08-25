Memorial Walk for Todd O’Donoghue

The late Todd O'Donoghue from Blennerville who died in 2014. The annual Todd O'Donoghue Memorial Walk takes place on Saturday, September 4, to raise money for the Palliative Care Unit at Kerry Hospice. The walk has raised close to €10,000 since it started in 2014.

The annual Todd O’Donoghue Memorial Walk is back again, and it takes place on Saturday, September 4, to help raise money for the Palliative Care Unit at Kerry Hospice. The walk is from 11am until 5pm and the meeting point is the back of Blennerville Windmill.

The walk takes in the canal and Lohercannon route, ending up back again at the windmill where walkers will pick up their commemorative medals, which have been kindly sponsored by Con Dennehy. Due to current health and safety restrictions, people are asked to walk in their own designated groups.

“We would be delighted if you could join us for any bit of the walk, anywhere and at any time, on the day. We would be very grateful if you could donate to Palliative Care. There will be a donation bucket at the ‘2 Beans Box’, behind the windmill, and another in Skelper Quane's Bar later in the afternoon if you would like to join us,” said Todd’s daughter, Andrea O’Donoghue.