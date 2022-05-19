Kerry

Meet the Firies dad running from Dublin to Kerry in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital

Firies dad Dermot Dineen, who’s daughter Hazel was a patient in Crumlin Children’s Hospital for six weeks, will run the equivalent distance of approximately eight marathons to raise much needed funds for the hospital.

Fergus Dennehy

Kerry man Dermot Dineen will in the next few months take on the epic challenge of running from the Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin all the way to his front door in Firies, all to raise funds for the hospital which he says did so much for his daughter Hazel during her six-week stay in the hospital with the debilitating condition, ulcerative colitis.

Dermot, who had initially planned to hit the road later this month, has had to push back the start date for now as he battles an infection in his knee but he is confident that he’ll be fighting fit again soon and hopes to get going over the summer months.

