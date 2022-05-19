Meet the Firies dad running from Dublin to Kerry in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital

Kerry man Dermot Dineen will in the next few months take on the epic challenge of running from the Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin all the way to his front door in Firies, all to raise funds for the hospital which he says did so much for his daughter Hazel during her six-week stay in the hospital with the debilitating condition, ulcerative colitis.

Dermot, who had initially planned to hit the road later this month, has had to push back the start date for now as he battles an infection in his knee but he is confident that he’ll be fighting fit again soon and hopes to get going over the summer months.

At the time of writing, Dermot's online GoFundMe page had raised €11,585 for the hospital and he said that the amazing doctors and nurses in the hospital that deserve the praise for the great work that they do.

"I'm looking forward to it. I've recced it and done a bit of research on the route. I plan on coming down the canals down as far as Offaly and then take the backroads down to Adare and then from there the Greenway down to Abbeyfeale and then you're on the home stretch then,” he said, speaking to The Kerryman on Tuesday.

"It's all for Crumlin. They need money and that's what this run is all about, getting them a bit of funding. There's so many sad stories out there and I think that this is a good story that shows with the funding and the right research, this is what the hospital can do for kids and what did for us is they fixed a child and got her back playing sport, she's got her life back and everything,” he continued.

Dermot will be joined on the way by fellow runners and he said that he’s looking forward to having company on the journey down.

"There's a lot of people. when I said I was going doing it, they said that they wanted to join me on parts of the run too. There's a couple of people that are training to do their first marathon and they'd do one along the way with me which is really great to see. Some people are doing their first 10k. their first 5k and they want to join me for sections of the run so that's great," said Dermot

In the lead up to setting off, Dermot received wonderful support from all the staff and pupils from Firies NS where his daughter, Hazel is a student.

Principal Claire Doyle came up with the idea of the whole school children and staff, 300 people in all, each running approximately 1.5km each which adds up to over eight marathons that Dermot will run on his own.

Anyone looking to donate to Dermot’s fundraiser can do so through the link here.