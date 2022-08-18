Meadowlands Hotel to host ‘Intro to Modelling' workshop early next month

Top Irish fashion and commercial model agency, Upfront Model Management, will host an afternoon Model Workshop in the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee, County Kerry on Saturday, September 10 where top Irish MUA Maeve Carey (pictured) will be one of the big names attending. Photo by Steve Savage.

Top Irish fashion and commercial model agency, Upfront Model Management, will host an afternoon Model Workshop in the Meadowlands Hotel in Tralee next on on Saturday, September 10.

This event promises to be exciting opportunity to learn from fashion industry experts about what it takes to become a successful model at any age and learn more about the model industry. There are a limited number of Early Bird tickets priced at €55 and thereafter tickets are €70 and these can be booked now on Eventbrite.

The afternoon will include presentations from top industry models and creatives including top model Grace Madden on posture and deportment, the runway walk and ‘turn’ and how to pose for photographs.

It will also include a make up demonstration from top Irish MUA Maeve Carey on skincare, skin prep, how to create a fresh and flawless day look, and make up secrets on becoming camera ready for shoots and shows.

Agency owner, Orla Diffily will also be there on the day to give advice on how to find the right agency for your look and how to get booked.

Pre booking is essential as numbers are limited. Registration is at 1.30pm and Workshop is from 2pm to 6pm.