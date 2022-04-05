‘Matilda Jr’ comes to Siamsa Tíre from April 6 to April 8

Matilda Jr, presented by Shannon Star Entertainment Ltd in association with Bryan Carr (pictured) School of Performing Arts, will be staged in Siamsa from Wednesday April 6 to Friday April 8.

There is a great few nights in store at Tralee’s iconic Siamsa Tíre with Shannon Star Entertainment Ltd in association with Bryan Carr School of Performing Arts bringing their highly anticipated and not-to-be-missed show, Matilda Jr, to town from Wednesday April 6 until Friday, April 8.

It will be the first Kerry outing of the Olivier Award-winning hit, described as “a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination”, which tells the story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

During the Christmas break over three months ago Bryan Carr Stage School held auditions for its core cast and went on a search to find some Matilda’s who would be strong enough while being timid and endearing to take on a lead role for five performances in Siamsa Tíre.

After over 120 young people attended workshops he ended up with a core cast of 30 young actors including three phenomenal young Matilda’s; two nine-year olds girls - Aoibhinn from Ardfert, Tralee and Imogen from Listry, Killarney and the youngest Matilda at just seven young Kate from the Spa, Tralee.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. such as ‘Quiet’ , ‘Naughty’, ‘When I grow Up’ , ‘Revolting Children’ and more. This junior Musical is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

This 75 minute amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) with the second half of the evening showcasing all of Bryan’s Stage School students with extracts from various Musicals.

The production runs this Wednesday April 6 to Friday April 8 at 7.30pm with morning school shows sold out; however tickets for evening performances are still available from https://siamsatire.com/ or the box office on 066 7123055.