Mary planning community walk on June 26 to mark end of fundraising month

Tralee's Mary Gardiner is organising a big community walk on Sunday June 26 for what will be her final day of walking in her 100k in 30 Days fundraiser in aid of breast cancer research.

One of Tralee’s most popular faces, Mary Gardiner, is coming to the end of her month long fundraising campaign in which she pledged to walk 100km in 30 days to raise vital funds for breast cancer research and to cap what has been a hugely successful few weeks for Mary – during which she has raised an impressive €11,020 – she is planning on having a big community walk on her final day.

Mary had initially planned on having the community walk to mark the end of her fundraiser on June 30 but this date has had to be brought forward after she was called for surgery on June 27, something which marks the next step in her road to recovery as she herself continues to bravely battle breast cancer, something which she was diagnosed with back in January of this year.

Sunday June 26 is the new date that she has earmarked for the walk and she is inviting all of her friends and supporters to meet her at the canal at 12pm that to help her mark the end of the successful fundraising campaign.

"So, I had originally planned a walk on 30th at the canal at 6pm to finish my 100K in 30 days, but having surgery now on June 27 so I’m asking for all of my friends to join me at 12pm at the canal in Blennerville on Sunday June 26 instead with my basketball buddies to bring it home I’d love if ye could join me for the last stretch! We’re walking the km’s but I’m winning the race,” wrote Mary on her Facebook page this week.

All the money raised by Mary’s fund-raiser will go directly to breast-cancer research and help to fund new targeted drugs that will hopefully mean, in the future, women with Mary’s specific type of cancer – HER2-positive breast cancer – will not have to go through chemotherapy.

The link to donate to Mary’s fundraiser can be found here: https://100kin30days.ie/fundraising/profile/Mary-gardinerGardiner6641?fbclid=IwAR1bKrSC5S7FJvWuXXH7pJG4jTp1v5OsAwR65VxjlTOaJbzEdTZOWQyFumM