Man’s wet foot slipped off brake and onto the accelerator

A MAN’S foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator when he hit a truck at a junction in Listowel last July, Listowel District Court has heard.

Kwesi Kumi (43) of 12 Ladywell, Ballyheigue, was convicted of careless driving at last Thursday’s court sitting. He was charged with dangerous driving over the incident at John B Keane Road on July 27, 2021, but he successfully had this charge reduced last Thursday.

Mr Kumi’s solicitor, Helena O’Carroll, explained that the Ghanaian native was familiar with the road in question as he travels it daily as part of his work. Mr Kumi was aware he was driving towards a junction at which he had to stop – to turn right for Ballybunion or left for Listowel – and saw a truck making a turn up ahead.

Ms O’Carroll said that Mr Kumi had been to the shop, it had been raining, and her client’s shoes were wet. When he went to apply the brake, his foot slipped off the brake and into the accelerator, causing the impact.

Gardaí said the truck was completely blocking the junction, and Mr Kumi would have seen it from quite a distance away. They did not object to the application to reduce the charge. Judge David Waters said that speeding did not appear to have been a factor in this case, and he said the facts seem to support Mr Kumi’s version of events.

Gardaí outlined that Mr Kumi has no previous convictions and has never come to thir attention. Insurance covered the damage caused to the truck. Judge Waters convicted Mr Kumi of careless driving rather than dangerous driving, and fined him €300.