Man (70s) on trial for sexual assault of mentally impaired woman

A MAN in his 70s has gone on trial in Tralee for the alleged repeated sexual assault of a vulnerable young woman.

The man – who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his alleged victim – is being tried before Judge Catherine Staines at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of sexual assault against a mentally impaired ‘protected person’ on dates between October 1, 2016, and July 21, 2018, at a location in Kerry.

Opening the State’s evidence on Tuesday, lead prosecution Barrister Siobhan Lankford SC told the jury of eight men and four women that this was “a sensitive case”.

Ms Lankford said it was the State’s case that the accused man – who is now in his late 70s – was friendly with the alleged victim’s mother and had sexually assaulted the girl on “many occasions”.

As she is a protected person, the complainant – who was in her mid twenties when the alleged abuse took place – will give all her evidence via video link and with the assistance of a Court-appointed intermediary.

The trial, which is expected to last at least a week, continues.