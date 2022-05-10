Magical evening in St Brendan’s as Kerry Choral Union return to the stage

The Kerry Choral Union Spring Concert - held in aid of the Recovery Haven Cancer Support charity - took place at Sunday at St Brendan's Church in Tralee.

The pews were packed and the music was as spectator put it, “exceptional”, as the Kerry Choral Union pulled out all the stops and put on a truly magical night in St Brendan's Church on Sunday evening as they sought to help raise funds for the hugely vital organisation that is Recovery Haven Cancer Support.

It was the first time that the group, described on social media by Recovery as “ridiculously talented” had been able to perform since before the start of the pandemic and their joie de vivre at being back doing what they do best was evident as they wowed the full house crowd.

The audience was treated to a fantastic selection of songs from the Choral Un ion’s extensive repertoire, including Lord of the Dance, One Moment in Time, Some Enchanted Evening, as well as stunning Les Misérables and Rogers & Hammerstein medleys.

“On behalf of Recovery Haven Kerry , I would like to sincerely thank the ridiculously talented members of Kerry Choral Union for what can only be described as a mesmerising evening. As always, they put on a spectacular show and we are so mindful of just how much preparation went into it, so I’d really like to thanks them for their commitment and support,” said Recovery Haven’s Marisa Reidy.

We would also like to say a special thank you to those who came out to support us – it was genuinely overwhelming to see so many people there, as we have truly missed that in-person interaction. It was truly quite emotional," she continued.

The Kerry Choral Union will once again join forces with Recovery Haven at their Celebration of Light Ceremony, which takes place at Tralee Bay Wetlands on August 21.