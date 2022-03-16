Magic of live theatre is back as Oliver and co prepare to bring Cinderella to life

Ready for action: cast members from the upcoming pantomime production of Cinderella which will take place in Siamsa Tíre from April 10 to April 13. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Dancers pictured in rehearsals on Friday evening ahead of the forthcoming Cinderella pantomime being out on by Oliver Hurley and his team and which will take place in Siamsa Tíre from April 10 to April 13. Photo by Joe Hanley.

What should have been a Christmas production for Oliver Hurley Productions has now – thanks to the Omicron variant and COVID restrictions at the start of the year – turned into an Easter showing as the acclaimed director and his team prepare to bring the tale of Cinderella to Tralee’s Siamsa Tíre early next month.

This colourful and exciting production – which be will performed by a talented cast of singers, dancers and comedians from April 10 to April 13 – promises to be fun for children and adults of all ages.

The age old tale of Cinderella is known the world over and with everything going on in the world right now, Oliver told The Kerryman this week that he thinks it is the perfect story to help bring a bit of joy and laughter to people’s lives.

“When we were going through lockdown, I said ‘what can I bring back that can bring a bit of magic and spectacle and fun?’ and I thought Cinderella was the perfect choice and you can’t really go wrong with it. We need the fun, we need the laughter and we certainly need the magic of live theatre,” he said.

"We were ready to go at Christmas time and then with about two weeks to, we were limited to the 50 percent occupancy first and at that point really, it wasn’t viable to run it so we had to pull it before Christmas,” added Oliver about the stop start nature of this year’s show.

Things are looking good ahead of opening night in a few weeks time as Oliver relishes the chance to get back to where he works best – the theatre.

”We’re back into rehearsals and I can’t wait to just get into the theatre again because we haven't been there for so long. We’re rehearsing in different spaces so we won’t get into Siamsa until about a week before the show. I can’t wait to get in there and see the jigsaw come together, the sets, the lights, the costumes and the magic that is that space for me,” he said.

”I think we’re going to savour every minute because we’ve been waiting so long and there was always this light at the end of the tunnel but that kept moving and moving and moving over two years so we’re really going to appreciate being back,” he finished.