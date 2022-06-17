Maddens to host a night of all things Drag next month

Mia Gold will also be taking part in the drag event at Maddens on July 16.

An upcoming night of Drag Bingo, Drag Cabaret & Drag DJ which will be held in Maddens in Tralee on Saturday July 16 will be hosted by Candy Warhol (pictured) who will be joined by fellow Drag Queens Mia Gold and Lavender on the night as well.

There is a great night in store at Maddens in Tralee next month when the café welcomes iconic drag queens such as Candy Warhol, Mia Gold and Lavender through its doors for what is set to be a wonderful night of craic and all things drag.

The popular Tralee venue are teaming up with the team at Kingdom Pride to bring Ireland's leading drag haus 'Mockie Ah' to Tralee for one night only in what is surely a not-to-be-missed event for any Drag fans out there.

Candy Warhol will be the host on a night when those in attendance will be kept entertained by some Drag Bingo, Drag Cabaret & Drag DJ which will go onto well into the night and ensure that everyone has a fantastic time.

Expect a night of performances, comedy and bingo with some fantastic prizes to be won as well.

Tickets for this strictly over 18’s event, which will take place on Saturday July 16 from 7pm onwards, will cost €22 and are available to buy from Maddens itself or through the link HERE.