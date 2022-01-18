Luckiest shop in town? Tralee store sells two more winning lotto tickets

Ger and Tríona Hussey of Hussey's Newsagents and Food Deli in Tralee who last month sold a €500,000 winning lottery ticket. This past weekend saw the shop sell two more winning tickets, both worth €36,000. Photo by Joe Hanley.

They say that wins come in threes and that has certainly been proven in the case of Hussey’s Newsagents in Tralee after the shop sold two more winning lotto tickets – both worth €36,000 – on Saturday night.

The sale of two more winning tickets completes a remarkable few weeks for the Tralee shop – which can surely lay a claim to being the luckiest shop in town right now – as it comes just over three weeks since it sold a winning ticket worth €500,000 and which has since been claimed by a local man.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Tuesday, Tríona Hussey said that they could not believe it when they heard the news that it had happened again.

"It’s unbelievable. The wins just keep on coming. It’s brilliant and we’re obviously delighted,” she said.

"Saturday was absolutely mental. People were in in buying tickets all day from morning until the lotto closed at 7:40pm. It was jammers so there’d be no way you’d know who won it but you’d just hope that it’s someone local like last time. Hopefully we’ll be known as a lucky shop from now on!” she said with a laugh.