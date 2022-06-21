Love story for the ages enjoys picture perfect proposal at the Gap of Dunloe

Picture perfect moment as Finn Clements and Nicole Davis embrace after getting engaged at the Wishing Bridge at the Gap of Dunloe on Monday evening. Photo by James O'Driscoll.

Finn Clements pictured down on one knee popping the question to his girlfriend of five years, Nicole Davis at the Wishing Bridge in the Gap of Dunloe on Monday evening. Photo by James O'Driscoll.

It’s a love story fit for a Hollywood romantic comedy and thankfully for loved-up US couple Finn Clements and Nicole Davis, it’s a tale that had the perfect ending right here in Kerry this week as Finn successfully proposed to his girlfriend of five years in the picture perfect setting of the Wishing Bridge at the Gap of Dunloe.

It’s a story that began in the most rom-com of ways when five years ago, Finn, a freshman in college and over the moon that he had figured out how to do laundry away from home for the first time, walked into the same laundrette as Nicole.

In went the clothes and he was feeling chuffed but this was not to last long as on opening the washing machine door to retrieve his clothes, he was hit by a wave of water gushing out onto the floor. As he stood there soaking wet, he heard laughter and that's when he turned and saw Nicole standing there watching him.

Over the next couple of hours, as he tried to spin the water from his clothes, he and Nicole got to chatting and eventually ended up going on a few dates. A month-and-a-half later, he asked her to be his girlfriend and of course she said yes, and the rest is history.

Fast forward five years to when Finn is putting the finishing touches on his and Nicole’s trip to Ireland, a trip where he planned on popping the big question to her.

Finn got in touch with a photographer James O’Driscoll and asked him for a list of amazing places in Kerry that he could take Nicole and he revealed to him his ultimate plan, to get down on one knee on Skellig Michael and ask Nicole to be his wife.

Sadly though, Finn’s plans for an epic Skellig Michael proposal were shattered when rock fall on the island meant that it was closed to the public and no visitors were allowed over for the foreseeable future.

Panicking, Finn messaged James again and wondered where else he could do the proposal in Kerry with the two ultimately settling on the Wishing Bridge in the Gap of Dunloe and thus a new plan was hatched with James now recruited by Finn to capture the proposal secretly on camera.

This past Monday was the big day with James – pretending to be in conversation with two passing cyclists that he hailed down so as to not look suspicious – beautifully capturing the moment that Finn finally pulled the ring from his pocket and asked Nicole to be his wife, a question she had zero hesitation in saying yes to.

As if all this wasn’t romantic enough, James revealed to The Kerryman that Finn, in his quest to incorporate the evening that he and Nicole met, he actually reached out to the CEO of the washing machine company in the laundrette where they met and they had someone extract a piece of copper from the exact machine that failed that evening and this was successfully incorporated into the white gold of the engagement ring.

"This was an amazing evening and a beautiful story to be a part of. The love stories in the movies, they do happen in real life. It just takes someone special and the courage to see it through to make it happen,” said James to The Kerryman.

