Liverpool and Ireland legend John Aldridge coming to Rathmore next month

Staff from The Bridge Bar in Rathmore pictured gearing up ahead of the big fundraising night in the pub next month when Liverpool and Republic of Ireland legend John Aldridge will be talking about his illunstrious career to raise funds for the Air Ambulance.

On Friday July 8, Ireland and Liverpool legend John Aldridge will be in The Bridge Bar, Rathmore when the former striker will be in the main bar telling stories from the past followed by a questions and answers session.

‘Aldo’, in a video promoting the upcoming evening said he is delighted to take part the event, which will raise funds for the Air Ambulance Service.

“Hi guys, I hope you remember me from the good old days, I’m really looking forward to July 8 in The Bridge Bar. Some stories about Jack and the lads and the green army. It should be a good night, few Guinness’ and we’ll all enjoy it. You’ll never walk alone everyone,” he said.

The Bridge Bar has a huge Liverpool fan base, and this makes John’s appearance all the more special. There will be a combination of retro Ireland and Liverpool jerseys which will be up for grabs by auction and raffle on the night and the star prize will be a canvas that has been commissioned which will be signed on the night.

The committee for the event consists of Catherine Ann and Eric, who are running The Bridge, John O’Donoghue, John Murphy, Arthur Moynihan, Mary Moynihan, Danny Buckley, Emma Cooper and Áine Carolan.

For those who purchase VIP tickets, there will be early access from 7pm to 9pm. The VIP privileges also grants entry into the special spot prize raffle and access to the side bar. There will also be a photograph and autograph opportunity for those who are VIP on the night.

From 9.30pm onwards, all are welcome for a chat with ‘Aldo’ as he tells stories from Ireland’s illustrious past. Finger food will also be available on the night.