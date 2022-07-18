Listowel Tidy Towns encourages people to get involved in 2022 competition

Volunteers from Kerry Group in Listowel pictured helping to keep Listowel looking spick and span recently.

It’s that time of the year once again as the Tidy Towns local annual competitions get up and running with closing date for entries for this year’s competition being this coming Saturday July 23rd, with judging taking place throughout the following week.

Listowel Tidy Towns are inviting all estates to get involved in the competition of their suitable category. Resident associations and community spirit goes a long way and the upkeep of these estates played a major role in Listowel being awarded the Tidiest Town in Ireland 2018 and Tidy Towns are once again asking everyone to get involved to keep up the good work.

“Our roadside gardens speak for themselves. They are a credit to their owners and judges will have a difficult time choosing one above the other. But you must register your garden to be included in the competition,” said Jackie Barrett from LIstowel Tidy Towns.

“You don't have to have a big garden or live in an estate to get involved in the excitement. There's also a special category for hanging baskets/window boxes,” she continued.

Listowel Tidy Towns would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge their faithful sponsors, namely Kerry Ingredients, Listowel Garden Centre and Fitzgerald Tyre Centre because without their generosity, this part of their programme would not be possible.

Finally, they wish to say a big thank you to Oonagh for again facilitating the dropping off of the entries.

All entries must be submitted to Oonagh, now of Chemco Pharmacy on Market Street on or before Saturday July 23rd.