Listowel ‘Save Our Cinema’ committee look to future with plans for building

There may yet be life for the beloved old cinema in Listowel after the local 'Save Our Cinema’ group in town unveiled their plans for how they hope to bring this staple of the North Kerry town’s past back to life while also preserving its amazing legacy.

The Classic Cinema – which formed a huge part North Kerry's and West Limerick's creative and cultural heritage – had been in operation for almost 70 years. First as the Astor from 1949 to 1985 and then with the Gleeson family from October 1987 until January 2022 when it finally closed its doors for the last time.

Now though, the ‘Save Our Cinema’ group, which began as a grass roots initiative to keep our cinema in the community, have outlined their future plans for the cinema which are dependent on support locally and from the government.

The response to the campaign at the start of the year was “overwhelming” according to Tom McElligott, a spokesperson for the ‘Save Our Cinema’ group with many local people, businesses, many in Abbeyfeale and West Limerick, past pupils of cinema to friends and relatives right across the world rowing in behind the campaign.

If successful in buying the old cinema building, which is currently up for sale, the group told The Kerryman this week that they have “exciting plans” for the building while also “respecting the legacy of those that have paved the way.”

“A Kerry Film Museum is planned in the current Screen Three showcasing all of the films made in Kerry and West Limerick from the 1970 David Leans Ryan's Daughter to Joyride with Olivia Coleman that is currently in post production,” said Tom this week.

“A café/bar is proposed where the cinema car park is (pictured) that would be open to all during the day and bring much needed life to a neglected part of our town And of course what cinema doesn't have a neon type sign displaying all the films showing as well as a link to its website,” he continued.

The ownership structure will be a CLG (company limited by guarantee). In other words the cinema will be 100 percent owned by the local community and run as a social enterprise for the benefit of all who live there.

Going on, Tom said that the financial model has to be sustainable for at least the next three years and that a detailed online survey will be sent to all of the campaign’s supporters and will feed into the business plan that is currently being developed.

“A crowdfunding campaign will be undertaken soon. We hope our local authorities will match the amount raised. We will then ask the Government to match that total amount to enable our plans come to fruition,” he said.

"Ultimately though we will not succeed without support from The Arts Council, Department of Transport (Greenway), Department of Rural and Community Development, Department of Education and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. We have formally requested support from each of the above. As well as our online petition to Ministers Catherine Martin and Eamon Ryan, we have asked for support from Sinn Féin, the Rural Independents and Kerry County Council,” he said.

To get in touch with the ‘Save Our Cinema’ campaign, you can email them at savelistowelcinema@gmail.com