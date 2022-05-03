Listowel ‘Save Our Cinema' campaign gathering head of steam

The campaign to save the beloved Classic Cinema in Listowel received another shot in the arm this past week as those behind the campaign held what they described as a “very productive” meeting with local elected officials from Fine Gael.

It’s another step forward for the local ‘Save Our Cinema’ group, which began as a grass-roots initiative to keep the cinema in the community, and who have been working hard behind the scenes the last number of months to help keep the to bring this staple of the North Kerry town back to life while also preserving its amazing legacy.

The Classic Cinema – which forms a huge part of North Kerry and West Limerick’s creative and cultural heritage – had been in operation for some 70 years, first as the Astor from 1949 to 1985 and then with the Gleeson family from October 1987 until January 2022, when it finally closed its doors for the last time.

The ‘Save Our Cinema’ group – which outlined its plans for the cinema in the future to The Kerryman back in March – invited local politicians to a meet and greet at the cinema at the weekend and Tom McElligott, a spokesperson for the ‘Save Our Cinema’ group, told us this week that the meeting was very encouraging.

"Basically, we had a meet and greet with politicians from Fine Gael on Friday. Cllr Aoife Thornton was there, the Mayor of Listowel, Cllr Mikey Kennelly was there as well as Cllr Mike Foley from Ballylongford were all there and it was a very good meeting, it was very productive,” he said.

"Cllr Thornton had done her homework and her research and she told us about town regeneration grants that were coming down the road so that was very positive to hear. The day was very nice and we spent about half an hour together with them and we were very happy with it. It's encouraging to see and it was really good to see Fine Gael turning out and we're hopeful that we'll get Fianna Fáil eventually,” Tom continued.

"It [the campaign] is slow and steady. Our big weekend is the next bank holiday weekend in June. That's Writer's week and the race meeting as well so that's a big one for us. It's a case of steady as she goes at the moment. It's also good as well to see that the parish priest, Father Declan O'Connor, has put his hand in his pocket and contributed to our campaign as well. We'll be heading around the town in the next few weeks asking people and local businesses to donate to the campaign and we'll just keep it going,” he finished.

To get in touch with the ‘Save Our Cinema’ campaign, you can email them at savelistowelcinema@gmail.com.