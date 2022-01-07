Listowel musician and ‘blow-in’ Matt Dean extremely proud of lockdown album

He’s been living in Listowel for nearly for nearly 10 years but musician Matt Dean still jokingly referred to himself as a ‘blow-in’ last week as he chatted to The Kerryman about the release of his new album, ‘Journey’.

It’s the second album from the multi-instrumentalist musician but one which was very much a labour of love and at times, a slog, with COVID restrictions over the past two years hindering and slowing down the project significantly.

It’s these struggles though, Matt said, that make holding the album in his hand all the more satisfying.

"It was kind of a lockdown story really. I had always wanted to do a second album but time was always the biggest thing really for me, finding the time to work on it was difficult. Then of course, the lockdowns happened and I wasn’t working at all so I found myself with a lot of time on my hands,” said Matt.

“So, I decided at the start of the first lockdown that this was when I was going to do the second album. Little did I know though that it was going to take me so long to do with all the travel restrictions and what not. I was kind of hoping that it would be a six to 12 month project but it actually ended up being something like 18 months in the end,” he continued.

"The work that went into it, it wasn’t 18 months of work, it was just the travel restrictions that hindered a lot of it,” said Matt.

Going on, Matt said that he worked on the album with his friend James Garnel who has a home studio back in Inch that they were going to use to record the album but obviously then with the different travel restrictions that came in back in 2020, getting down to Inch all that often was not possible.

Matt said that it’s even more satisfying seeing the album in his its finished state knowing how hard it was to simply get it made.

"Even to just get it recorded and get the final product done was a challenge so to have the actual hard copy of the album in my hands is deadly,” said Matt.

Finally, Matt said that the reaction to the album has been very positive so far and it has received quite a lot of air time on Raidió na Gaeltachta and that it has been chosen to be the station’s featured album sometime soon.

Anyone looking to get their hands on a physical copy of the album, they can head to to Matt’s website at https://mattdeanmusic.ie/