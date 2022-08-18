Listowel Harvest Festival announces jam-packed programme of events

Models Timmy Dowd and Naoimh Whelton from Kerry pictured on earlier this week at a photo-call to launch the forthcoming 7 day Listowel Harvest Racing Festival which will run from September 18 to September 24th. Photo by Don MacMonagle

Listowel Race Company, earlier this week, announced an action packed programme both on and off the course for their forthcoming 7 day Harvest Racing Festival which will be running from Sunday September 18th to Saturday September 24.

The festival – celebrated as one of the longest established race meetings in Ireland – has a jam-packed programme of events to keep everyone of all ages happy over the course of the week including six fashion competitions with dedicated days for Ladies, Men, Couples, Sustainable / Vintage, Blue Jeans and Fancy Dress; exceptional free children’s entertainment on the Sunday; live music and some very special celebrity guests.

Racing wise, the Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of the festival are all National Hunt meetings while the Tuesday and Thursday feature an all Flat race card.

The opening day’s card is sponsored by Kerry Group with the 1st Race off at 1.40pm. The feature race is the Kerry Group Steeplechase €40,000.

Sunday also features a new best dressed event – the Lyrath Estate Best Dressed Couples Competition judged by radio and TV personality Elaine Kinsella, with a prize fund valued at €2,000.

Sunday is also family day – sponsored by Garvey’s SuperValu – and this year’s entertainment will have adults and kids alike excited as it includes the free Wooly Farm with chicks, guinea pigs, hens, ducks, rabbits, lambs, piglets and pygmy goats, plus Roo the Llama.

As if this wasn't enough fun, be sure not to miss out on the return of Giggles Entertainment with a mini Disco, face painting, free balloons and Coco Melon and Mickey Mouse who will meet and greet all the children as they arrive.

The feature race on Monday is The Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle €50,000 and the 1st Race is off at 1.25pm. Monday is also the premier of a brand new competition celebrating one of fashion’s most iconic wardrobe essentials – Denim Blue Jeans. Open to everyone, this ‘Forever in Blue Jeans’ event is a great excuse to wear your favourite jeans and style them up or down as you wish.

Tuesday’s feature race is the Edmond and Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes €37,500 and the first race is off at 1.25pm.

Tuesday also features a new Fancy Dress Competition. Let your imagination go wild and dress up as your favourite Super Hero, TV or Movie Star, Historical or Cartoon Character.

The week’s racing highlight – The Guinness Kerry National Steeplechase €200,000 (Grade A) – is on Wednesday and always attracts a huge crowd. The first race is off at 1.25pm.

On Thursday, the feature race is The Listowel Printing Works Handicap €45,000 and the 1st Race is off at 1.25pm.

Back by popular demand, the Best Dressed Man’s Competition on Thursday and is sponsored by Ryle Menswear Tralee. Judged by Nathan McDonnell, there is an overall €2,000 value prize fund with first prize of a much coveted, tailor made, bespoke suit.

The Ladies take over on Friday. This is the eighth year of McElligotts sponsorship of this fashion event and they are delighted to welcome on board Kia Ireland as official event co-sponsors.

Judged by Bairbre Power, fashion writer; Aoife McNamara, Irish fashion designer, the first prize is a trip for two to New York with spending money.

There are also generous cash prizes of €1,000 for the Most Creative Headpiece and €500 for the Most Contemporary Outfit.

The feature race is The Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle €80,000 (Grade B) and the first race on Friday is at 1.40pm. The open top Double Decker Bus is back to transport everyone in comfort and style from the centre of Listowel town to the races from 11.30am.

The M.J. Carroll Handicap Hurdle €21,000 is the feature race on the last day of the meeting, Saturday (24th) and the first race is off at 1.40pm.

Tickets can be purchased online or at turnstiles on the day for €20 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday & €25 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday, with a 20 percent discount for groups of 20 or more.