Lispole’s Máirtín named as ‘Young Curator’ of Siamsa Tíre until end of year

Siamsa Tíre have this week announced that Lispole native Máirtín Ó Cathasaigh has been appointed to the role of ‘Young Curator', all as part of the nationwide Young Curator programme.

Máirtín, a talented singer, musician and actor, has been a member of the National Folk Theatre and the Community Cast of Siamsa Tíre for many years and is now a student in NUI, Cork now keen to bring his artistic flair and youthful enthusiasm to Siamsa Tíre’s Autumn programme.

Based on a concept developed and implemented at Backstage Theatre in 2020, the Nasc Young Curators programme extended nationally in 2021 with the Lasta Youth Festival. This eight-venue network initiative aimed at giving young people a voice in the work programmed for young audiences.

The programme once again offers more opportunities for young artists like Máirtín to experience industry and network events, and gain valuable experience as a young person curating events for young people. Each of the curators gets to engage with theatre professionals and benefit from mentoring and collaboration.

Speaking to The Kerryman last week about his appointment to the role, Máirtín was over the moon and has been particularly interested in see how the other side of how Siamsa works.

"I’m very excited about it. It’s a pleasure to be working with Siamsa in this setting because normally I’m on stage with them so it’s really interesting to be able see the other side of things and how it’s organised and curated and what not. It’s a lovely opportunity and I do feel privileged to be part of it,” he said.

Máirtín will work alongside established artists at Siamsa Tíre to curate a number of events to the end of this year.

As an accomplished musician and an artist rooted in the folk tradition, an idea he would like to explore is an 'open session' for young musicians, singers and dancers. There are few places where young people can 'gather together' to play music, so the hope is that these sessions will happen in Teach Siamsa na Carraige, Teach Siamsa Finuge and also at Siamsa Tíre on Culture Night 2022.

"My main aim with my term would be to promote the Irish culture and to give people the opportunity to play and perform music and creative arts in settings where they normally wouldn’t have them. I’m organising a few trad sessions and I know that there haven’t been many trad sessions for the past few years so I’d like to get them started up again,” he continued.

Another part of the young curator programme will see Máirtín programme an evening in November at Siamsa Tíre, again, gathering together young artists, musicians, dancers and singers for a night of entertainment, all celebrating our talented young people. These evenings will also feature some special guests so keep an eye on Siamsa Tíre’s social media and website for details.