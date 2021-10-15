Wasps: what do they do aside from sting?

Learn from history, or be doomed to repeat it.

DEAR Diary – It’s a Tuesday night, The Kerryman has gone to print, and I’m sitting into my car after walking from our office on Denny Street.

I listened to music as I walked, using air pods. If you’re unfamiliar with air pods, just know that they’re wireless ear phones, and they have no obvious flaw. I place emphasis on the word obvious, because I’ve discovered a flaw. They’re not Tadhg Evans-proofed.

As I reach for the zip on my jacket, my hood lifts slightly and knocks an air pod from my left ear. That’s annoying, but these things happened.

What’s more annoying is that the air pod has landed into the compartment next to my handbrake, ie the place I use to hold drinks. As I retrieve the air pod, I notice that a small amount of sticky, black material – the kind of material threading the line between liquid and solid – has attached itself to this technological wonder. It must be slightly hardened Coca Cola that I didn’t even know was there, and a part of me is glad of this mishap as it has drawn my attention to the situation in my drinks holder. I wipe off the earphone and place it safely on my passenger seat.

Now I’ve returned to the task of unzipping my jacket, and in the time I spent cleaning the air pod, I’ve forgotten what led me to cleaning it to begin with. My hood knocks the air pod from my right ear, and the earphone also lands in the cup-holder department.

I’m now back at the point I was 30 seconds ago, wiping what I suspect and hope is Coca Cola from an air pod. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

What is the point of wasps? I don’t know.

DEAR Diary – It’s Wednesday, I’ve an appointment in Dingle at 2.15pm, so I worked this morning and took the afternoon off. In other words, I turned my usual Wednesday routine on its head.

But now that the excitement of trying something different has worn off and my appointment is now over, I need to figure out what I’ll do for the afternoon. And I think I’ll go for a hair cut as I’m beginning to look like the Dulux dog.

I’m having a great time scrolling through my phone as I await my shearing, but now I’m in a bad way as a wasp is hovering nearby.

I don’t like wasps. I have a grudging respect for bees, who pollinate flowers and make honey, and they’ll only sting you if you don’t play ball with them. Tough, certainly, but fair.

But I’m less certain of what makes wasps crucial to our eco-system. I’m not Attenborough so I could be wrong, but my understanding is they do nothing only make trouble for themselves by trying to poison us. I try to give them a wide berth, but they insist on making a nuisance of themselves.

I’m further hampered by my inherent morality. Where a less sophisticated person would think nothing of killing a fly – who are annoying but largely harmless – never mind a wasp, I don’t believe I have the right to end a life, even if that life belongs to an aggressive and apparently useless insect.

So now all that’s left to do is sit in my chair, watch the wasp, and hope he doesn’t come close enough to make me stand up, squeal, and make a general show of myself.

He or she seems to have gone now. That’ll work for all concerned.

Thinking of ways to promote my brand.

DEAR Diary – It’s Thursday, and I’m trying to arrange some promotion ahead of the launch of my new book, ‘A Storied Kingdom’. My colleague and friend Sinéad Kelleher is typing up a piece about it, and I’ve just told her a heap of stuff about how great I am, as well as informing her of the journey I took on the way to becoming great. That’s in stark contrast to what I do in The Diary each week, but I think that’s how this promotional stuff is supposed to go.

I’ll also need photos to go with this piece, so I’ve contacted another colleague and friend and fellow West Kerry man, Declan Malone. Declan is very good at writing, but he’s also very good at photography, and I’m excited about working with him on this. I am looking into a mirror and practicing a plethora of emotions – moody, pensive, vacant etc – and I will bring all of these to our photo shoot. I’ve also picked out a suit jacket. Not to wear, but to hold over my shoulder as I stare at my shoes and walk along a beach, mar dhea thinking far too deeply about something to notice the guy holding a camera and taking pictures of me.

Come to think of it, I might be better off leaving the ideas to the man himself.

I do hope, however, that Sinéad can work in the line ‘Tadhg Evans is refreshingly laid back for a man with such responsibility’. Yes, that’s stolen from The Office, but a stolen idea is still an idea. She could also mention my charity work, but these are only suggestions.

Anyway, I’m excited for this Saturday, and I hope to see you in O’Sullivan’s Bar in Lios Póil from 9pm. You’re invited, even if I don’t like you.