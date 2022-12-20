Ukrainian students face into Christmas with renewed sense of hope thanks to Kerry College

THEY count among their number engineers, physicists, scientists and even an opera singer.

Their lives were supposed to have seen them flourishing in their chosen fields amid family life within their home country.

The nightmare of Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and their subsequent flight to a foreign country with an alien tongue was never in the plan.

But the ability to adapt fast to seriously adverse events has always been one of humanity’s defining traits. And it’s a trait seen in abundance among the latest students of the Kerry College in its Listowel campus.

Since September, 14 of North Kerry’s newest residents have been coming on in leaps and bounds through the ICT Level 4 Pathways Programme in the education centre in Clieveragh.

Coming in from Tarbert, Ballybunion and other areas in Listowel, the group are engaging fully with the vibrant and challenging curriculum that covers everything from IT skills and maths to communications, career planning and more.

And they’re loving it.

Programme co-ordinator Rena Liston said the process over the last few months has been hugely rewarding for all involved in Pathways, students and staff combined.

No evidence of this was more impactful than the message written to staff by one of the students.

“She wrote that she felt so grateful to have been accepted and take part in the course because it made her feel alive. That feedback was extremely rewarding, just as it is to witness them learning and coming on in so well in recent months.

Most of the Ukrainian students arrived in the country in March and April, at the end of a long flight – through Poland other European territories – from Russia’s brutal invasion of their beloved homeland.

“They are an extremely high-achieveing and high-functioning group of individuals. They are engineers, scientists, phyisicists and we even have an opera singer (Maksym Lozovyi).

“And they’ve brought their great intelligence to bear fully on the Kerry College, working extremely hard to meet all the challenges of the programme. It’s wonderful to see them realising the benefits already now,” Rena said.

Having to suddenly change to a completely new tongue was always going to present one of the biggest challenges, not just for the students themselves but for the educators delivering the curriculum too.

But such is the determination of this group to exceed in a new life that they soon opted for a course of action that would expedite their mastery of the language – despite it being the hardest way forward.

“We had started off with a running translation of all I was teaching into Ukrainian so that they would understand everything I was saying, of course.

“But after about a month of it they asked if it would be okay if we stopped the translation, opting instead for total immersion in English so as to learn the language faster.

“It’s been challenging and I might have to mime certain things if I feel they are not fully understanding something but it’s working out great mostly and their grasp of English is improving all the time.”

And that’s just in the classroom.

So committed are the students that they are also learning English in ESOL classes in the ABE programme at the Kerry College to further their language skills even more rapidly.

It also helps that the best English-speaker of the group was willing to step up and help out further.

“Maksym, our opera singer, has very good English and would have translated for his friends all along anyway. Thankfully he was willing to step up and translate in class too.

“He’s very involved in the community in Ballybunion, where he is living, and is only too happy to give back out of a sense of gratitude to the Irish people and Goverment.

“They are all extremely grateful to our country for the refuge they’re secured here, that comes across in their whole attitude always. But I think they will be of equal benefit to Ireland given their intelligence and qualifications,” Rena said.

She is meanwhile now canvassing local businesses to help the students with the work experience module of the programme in the New Year – an increasingly viable prospect as their command of English improves.

But before that comes a Christmas lunch this week in a chance for all to take stock, together, on how a deeply traumatic year is at least ending – for this group – on a more positive note than might have been expected.