Uisce Éireann manager's advice on International Women’s Day: ‘Don’t be afraid to do engineering!’

Then Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Maura Joy and Uisce Éireann CEO, Eamon Gallen, at the opening of the Cork Lower Harbour Main Drainage Project Maura managed over a five-year period.

A FORMER water services engineer with Kerry County Council who is now one of the most senior in her field in Uisce Éireann is offering sterling advice to female students on International Women’s Day.

“Don’t be afraid to do engineering – give it a go!” is the counsel from Maura Joy, a native of West Cork who has lived outside Listowel for the best part of the last three decades.

Now Senior Portfolio Manager with Uisce Éireann – formerly Irish Water – Maura is a walking exemplar of the veracity of her advice.

She’s the woman behind two of UE’s biggest projects, including the €144-million Cork Lower Harbour Main Drainage Project opened by then Taoiseach Mícheál Martin in 2021.

Maura said she is passionate about her job : “All projects are about problem-solving, and delivering infrastructure for the right reason - the most important reason being protecting health. Remember, water services are the original public health services.”

“Don’t be afraid to do engineering – give it a go. If you enjoy maths and science as I did, it would be fair to say you would have a natural capacity for it.

“If you are interested in big infrastructural projects, and how things work, you will really enjoy it. It also provides an excellent basis for careers in business, management and industry, so it is a very practical and flexible qualification.”