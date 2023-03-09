Tralee singer Caitríona O’Sullivan delivers powerful rendition of classic tune

Tralee native Caitríona O'Sullivan (left) and Irish based, German born Sina Theil have teamed up in what could be the very first female official duet release of this all-time classic: 'The Fields of Athenry'.

With International Women’s Day falling in the past week and St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, it’s only fitting that we are soon to be treated to what could be the very first female official duet release of an all time classic Irish song, ‘The Fields of Athenry’.

Taking on this mammoth task of doing such a song justice is Tralee native and singer and songwriter, Caitríona O’Sullivan who teamed up with Irish based, German born Sina Theil for the duet.

And it looks like they might not just pioneer on the music side but also regarding the official music video.

According to research this could be the first official video clip of ‘The Fields of Athenry’ shot on location at Athenry Castle and the Athenry local J. Glynn’s Pub.

And not only that, with the recent International Women’s Day in mind, the pair hope that their version of the song offers the listener to see the song from a different, female perspective.

Speaking about the release, Caitríona had this to say:

“As a mother myself, this story touches me deeply. When Sina and I met while performing at Opry Le Daniel, we felt an instant connection and mutual appreciation for each others talents. The idea of collaborating was born there and then, so in a way we must thank Daniel O’Donnell for bringing us together,” she said.

‘The Fields of Athenry’ sung by Sina Theil and Caitríona O’Sullivan is available on all major download and streaming platforms from March 12 onwards.

The official music video shot by Cinetex Films will premiere on this coming Sunday, Mother’s Day, March 19.

The promo video for the song can be found here while you can follow Caitríona on Instagram here and on Facebook here.

Head over to Sina’s Facebook here to follow her meanwhile.