The Wren returns in full volume and colour onto the streets of Dingle for Lá an Dreoilín

Mossy Donegan playing with the Quay Wren as Dingle Wrens met briefly on the Small Bridge to share a few tunes. Photo by Declan Malone

Savglana Golovango from Ukraine looking every inch the part on the Green and Gold Wren.

Best seats in the house for the Dreoilín – Holly and Garry Grimley with Grace and David Quinn on the Wren in Dingle. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Rita Rohan and John Fenton in the festive spirit as part of the Green and Gold Wren. Photo by Domnick Walsh

John Martin and Adam Geaney with the Green and Gold Wren outside O’Flaherty’s Pub in Dingle on St Stephen’s Day. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Paul Cashin leading the Green and Gold Wren towards the Mall on the Wren’s Day in Dingle on Monday. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Eilín O'Connor and her father, Brendan, who were out with the Sráid Eoin Wren on Wren's Day in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

COVID restrictions forced an unwanted piece of history onto Dingle town two years ago as the Day of the Wren – West Kerry’s inimitable, colourful, musical December 26 festival – fell to deafening silence.

Normality hadn’t returned 12 months later; restrictions had loosened and the Wren was there, but it was only a whisper of a thing next to the unmistakable din in our memories.

So, 2022 will go down as the comeback as The Quay, Goat Street, Sráid Eoin, and the Green and Gold invaded the streets in their respective colours, unhampered this time by emergency laws as they whipped the volume back up to 10.

Their bizarre supporting cast – groups of locals or visitors dressed up as traffic cones, toy soldiers, frogs, donkeys – returned also, sometimes less musically talented than the main groups but just as willing to contribute to the Wren’s Day sound.

As ‘normality’ resumed, the crowds again cheered as two or more rival Wren groups happened to find themselves on the same patch (or pub) at the same time. The Wren as we know it has been absent for three years, but the friendly rivalry, as with the day’s traditions, has survived the intermission.

And for all the merriment, and there’s a lot of it, there is the more serious business of collecting for good causes, which the Wren groups do very well. They also popped out to Ospidéal Pobal Chorca Dhuibhne (West Kerry Community Hospital), not at all unusual for the day that’s in it but perhaps more poignant in light of the two COVID-blighted years we’ve lived through.

The Wren’s Day tradition in Dingle hasn’t died a winter yet, just been put under strain, and if its weathering of the 2020 and 2021 storms is a reliable guide, December 26 will remain a noisy, joyous day here for generations to come.