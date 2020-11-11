The Kristofferson-credited classic that he didn’t write

'One Day At A Time' is a widely popular song that has been recorded by more than 200 artists and has reached number one in many countries at various times.

In Ireland, the song holds a special place in chart history. Navan singer Gloria's 1977 version reached No. 1 here on re-release a year later and remained in the charts through 1979 and into 1980. Its 90-week run in the Irish Top 30 is the longest by any song in the history of our charts. The country-style Christian song was also recorded by Foster and Allen as the title track of a 1999 album.

Because of the dominance of Gloria's single, the version of 'One Day At A Time' topping our UK chart from 1979 was not a major hit in Ireland, peaking at number 27 here.

Glasgow's Martell (born Helen Thompson) was discovered as a teenager on talent show 'Find The Singer' and was a well-known face on primetime TV in the UK in the seventies and early eighties. Her albums enjoyed some chart success at that time, but 'One Day At A Time' was her only hit in the singles chart.

Speaking about the power of the song, she said: "I love that song because it is a very simple lyric with a very big message. It appeals to people who are poorly or have just lost someone or are getting divorced. You take life one hour at a time, then one day at a time, and time does eventually heal."

'One Day At A Time' was penned by Marijohn Wilkin and Kris Kristofferson and originally a minor US chart hit for country singer Marilyn Sellars in 1974.

Thanks to Martell, it's the only UK number one bearing Kris Kristofferson's name. However, the famous singer-songwriter and actor has admitted that he didn't write the song.

In the book, '1,000 UK Number One Hits' he says: "I never sing the song because I didn't write it. Marijohn Wilkin was the first publisher I worked for... She was a good songwriter herself and I was in the room when she was writing 'One Day At A Time' and I might have given her a line or two. If I studied the lyrics, I might find a phrase of mine but I think she wrote the whole song and I remember her singing it to me. Marijohn was paying me back for some of the songs I had written for her - it was her way of saying 'Thank you'."

1 One Day At A Time Lena Martell

2 When You're In Love With A Beautiful Woman Dr. Hook

3 Gimme Gimme Gimme ABBA

4 Every Day Hurts Sad Cafe

5 Crazy Little Thing Called Love Queen

6 Tusk Fleetwood Mac

7 The Eton Rifles The Jam

8 Gonna Get Along Without You Now Viola Wills

9 On My Radio Selecter

10 Still The Commodores

