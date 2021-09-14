Ten years in Croker – it could be you!

The lucky winner will have automatic claim of both seats for all events taking place in Croke Park over the next ten years - not least for the return of Garth Brooks next year.

St Senan’s GAA officers Alan Doran, Tony Dowling, Jerry Foran and James Keane at their grounds in Mountcoal this week as the club launches a massive new draw with the prize of two dedicated seats in Croke Park for a period of ten years – worth €27,000. Photo by Domnick Walsh

WITH Garth Brooks revealing plans for a series of concerts in Croke Park next year interest in St Senan’s new draw is skyrocketing.

Since the launch last week of the Club’s new raffle – of two premium level seats in Croke Park for a duration of ten years – the tickets are shifting in their hundreds. Each ticket costs €25, with the prize delivering a mouth-watering sporting dream valued at €27,000.

The Club is one of the first in the country to conceive the idea in a creative approach to its new fundraising efforts to create a new all-weather juvenile pitch on its grounds in Mountcoal outside Listowel.

The lucky winner will be the proud holder for ten years of two premium level seats in the hallowed stadium; receiving free tickets for every match and first refusal on paid tickets for all concerts and events.

Anyone buying before Halloween (October 30) will meanwhile be entered in an early-bird draw taking place on November 1 next with two football and two hurling final tickets, complete with overnight accommodation in the capital, up for grabs.

The main draw for the ten-year seats takes place on Saturday, January 15, next with the ticket run of 7,499 – to fund the €120,000 juvenile pitch – likely long gone by then if interest continues apace.

"With Garth Brooks planning three concerts next year and events gradually set to return interest is going through the roof,” one of the St Senan’s raffle organisers Elaine Doran told The Kerryman.

"We’re delighted with the massive level of interest already, since Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh launched it for us just one week ago with GAA fans from Donegal to Tyrone, Mayo, Dublin, Limerick, the US and even Australia already snapping them up!”

Tickets can be purchased through the 10 Years in Croker Facebook page or through St Senan’s official Facebook page – where you’ll find links to the Pallas Lotteries site facilitating the ticket sales.