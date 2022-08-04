Templenoe GAA golf classic will be key for the club following recent land purchase

Front: Templenoe GAA chairperson Pat O'Neill; Templenoe and Kerry footballer Tadhg Morley; and Mark Murphy and Brendan Lynch (Credit Union). Back: Kerry and Templenoe players Killian Spillane, Adrian Spillane and Gavin Crowley.

Templenoe GAA is well-known for the remarkable number of players it has provided to the Kerry set-up, not least in recent years and to the All-Ireland-winning 2022 team.

And these things don’t happen by accident. Templenoe is an ambitious club, and now it’s turning its hand to a major fund-raising drive having acquired lands near the club’s existing grounds.

Chairperson Pat O’Neill told The Kerryman that these are early days, and what exactly the club does with the land is not set in stone, but several ideas are out there, including using it for a juvenile field and improved parking facilities. The prospect of a hall might also be considered.

But what’s for definite is the club needs the public to get behind it, and Pat said two avenues to secure funding are being focussed on currently.

“Our club lotto is nearly at €14,000, the current jackpot is €13,750, so we’re promoting that, particularly online tickets, and you can get an online subscription for the year for €120,” he told The Kerryman.

“But we also have our golf classic, which is coming up the weekend after next [August 12 to 14]. It’s a three-ball scramble, €90 for a team.

“We’re hoping to bring in a few more bodies to take part, and it’s usually very well-supported.”

The Killarney-Kenmare-Cahersiveen Credit Union-supported event will take place, once again, at the local Ring of Kerry Golf Club, and to register, give Timothy Clifford a shout at (087) 621 5399.

You can play the club’s lotto at www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Templenoe/lotto.