Teens ‘sail into wellness’ with the Kerry Diocesan Youth Service

Young people from all over the county found solace, friendship and optimal mental health on the waters off Fenit as part of a wonderful activity organised by the Kerry Diocesan Youth Service in recent weeks.

Provided by Sailing into Wellness, the three day-sailing courses they ran for the KDYS had as their main focus helping young people and adults at risk of, experiencing and recovering from addiction and poor mental health.

Essentially, the courses were provided as therapy – to ease any emotional upsets, teach the youngsters new skills and open up a world of sailing wonder.

“The sailing programme experienced by the KDYS members was an educational and therapeutic activity designed to inspire participants and their communities,” a spokesperson for the KDYS told The Kerryman.

"In addition to the skills of sailing, the young people developed a number of life skills such as building water confidence, communication skills, ability to work in a team and the development of positive physical and mental well-being," they added.

Just take it from the KDYS sailors themselves. 15-year-old Josh said the experience was great for his own confidence: “Sailing into wellness was one of the best opportunities I’ve had. It helped me build up my confidence and open-up about past experiences and bond with my friends. I’ll never forget it, it was so much fun.”

Another participant, Spencer, aged 18, had this to say about his experience of the programme, “Such an amazing thing to do with my friends, that I now call my brothers.”

KDYS UBU Co-ordinator, Michelle O’Neill, who co-ordinated the programme in partnership with Colin Healy of Sailing into Wellness couldn’t praise the programme enough. She said that: “The young people learnt so much from this programme, especially those who had never experienced sailing on open water before.”

The day-sailing programme was supported by the UBU programme, administered by Kerry Education and Training Board on behalf of the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.