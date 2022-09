ONE of the nation’s best-loved funny men is back on the North Kerry stage this Friday with a new show guaranteed to tickle the region pink.

Jon Kenny, one half of the D’Unbelievables, hits St John’s on Friday night, September 9 next, at 8pm with Stories and Tales of D’unexpected.

It’s a particularly personal show, based in large part on his own memoirs, which he started writing under Covid lockdown. Comic sketches juxtapose the writing in a great night out.