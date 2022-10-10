Tadhg tells the proud history of Abu Dhabi GAA Club Na Fianna

Church St native Tadhg Flahive, a former chairman of the Abu Dhabi Na Fianna GAA Club, who has just written the history of the games in the Middle East, Through the Chair.

WHEN Abu Dhabi Na Fianna GAA Club got the nod from Croke Park to host the 2015 GAA World Games, they knew they’d arrived.

“That put the club on the map to be honest, it was a great vote of confidence in everything we had achieved in the previous two decades. We knew then we had made our mark on the GAA,” Listowel native Tadhg Flahive recalled this week.

That moment is one of innumerable sporting highs associated with the Middle East club that Tadhg has documented in a striking new work, Through the Chair: The 25 year history of Abu Dhabi Na Fianna GAA Club (1995 - 2020).

As a former chairman of both Abu Dhabi Na Fianna (2018 – 2020) and the regional Middle East GAA, Tadhg is perhaps better placed than anyone to put the whole, riveting story in its precise context.

He pulls it all off in style, with the book already garlanded with praise from high places. GAA President Larry McCarthy has described it as a ‘captivating read’ with Kerry legend Pat Spillane effusive on the Abu Dhabi achievement: “The greatest GAA club outside of Ireland.”

Tadhg shows quite how legitimate the claim is to this, bringing the reader along the unlikely journey from a group of expats knocking a sliotar about pre-1995 to the vibrant Club of 500 members and counting that it is today.

Abu Dhabi Na Fianna now stands as a major hub – sporting and social – for the Irish in the Middle East. But it’s not just for the Irish. It has also introduced our national games to countless non-Irish, with up to ten per cent of its membership today drawn from countries other than the auld sod.

“It is a real hub for the expat,” Tadhg told The Kerryman.

“It’s a club that has grown from zero to 500 players over 25 years and it is now looking to a very bright future indeed in its 27th year.”

“It’s a real hub for the Irish, but about ten per cent of the Club are from other countries. We cater for all nationalities, we have American, Canadian, Australian, British and Portugeuse members even.

“It gives a sense of community and provides a comfort blanket for those who’ve come to foreign shores. We find we get people who wouldn’t think of playing GAA at home but get involved once they’ve arrived as it is a link between here and home. It’s a great way to network, a great way to make friends in a new culture and a new land.”

It’s been awhile since Tadhg was among the newly-landed. He and wife Edith (nee Curran) from Caherslee in Tralee emigrated many moons ago - with Tadhg initially heading up the business department in a Higher Colleges of Technology.

Today, he directs the Executive Leadership programme for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

The couple remain devoted to the life of the Irish community. Edith, who has a PhD in Philosophy and lectures at the Higher Colleges of Technology has taught Irish dancing and judged the Abu Dhabi Rose of Tralee contest over the years.

They have a deep appreciation for the pull of home on the new expats and the pain of separation for family back home. Na Fianna provides a vital salve.

“What’s very pleasing about it is that you would get phonecalls from parents thanking you for providing an environment for their children, especially coming to a culture their parents would see as very foreign.

“But there’s nothing you can’t get here that you can get at home. Even Taytos! You can get every single thing here and do anything you do at home. It’s not restrictive like Saudi Arabia, the bars here stay open until 3am and it’s a wonderful melting pot of a place. For example, the company I work for has employees drawn from over 60 nations,” Tadhg said.

Irish life revolves around such institutions as Na Fianna, the Irish Society of which Tadhg has been president for a number of years, the Irish Embassy which directs a vibrant programme of activities each year, the Rose of Tralee selection committee (Tadhg has compered the event) and much more.

But it’s Abu Dhabi na Fianna that keep the Irish and the newfound fans of the GAA intensely active.

It is by far the biggest of the 16 clubs that comprise the Middle East GAA (taking in the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait).

“Na Fianna is the largest, with about 26 teams playing men’s and ladies football, hurling and camogie.

“We have a very vibrant calendar with big fundraising functions to which we’ve brought out loads of great Kerry guests over the years. We’ve had performers out like Emerald Elvis, the Curtin brothers and we even brought out the Killorglin Players for a play one. We’ve had great speakers out over the years, like Pat Spillane, Mick Galwey, Donal Lenihan and we had the 2019 All Star hurlers out here that year as well.

Ref Seamus Mulvihill from St Senan’s is another regular visitor, coming out to oversee games on behalf of the club management.

“It’s a long way from 1995 when it was put together by a group of individuals who were just feeling lonesome for home pucking a sliotar around on the weekend. They decided to form a club and it’s grown into the giant that it is today.

“I’m the only person now that has been here since the inception of the club, hence I felt it was kind of incumbent on me to leave a legacy of the club and that it would have been a shame to see this history go by without documenting it.”

All the chairpeople of the club over the years feature in their own chapters, coming from, in order, Cork, Westmeath, Mayo, Dublin, Kerry, Liverpool, Tipperary, Sligo and Offaly. Hence the title of the bright volume.

“I also got a male and a female past player from every county in Ireland to contribute, along with 24 overseas people from Canada, America, Australia, all over the UK, Portugal, Spain and France,” he said.

He said that the Emiratis are also extremely fond of the club and the Irish in general. “They were always very supportive because they are very similar to the Irish culturally. Both cultures value storytelling, and Emiratis love to talk just like the Irish.”