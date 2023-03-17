St Patrick's Day parade in Listowel goes down a storm in a riot of colour and craic

Little flowers catching some of the sunshine between the showers at the parade in Listowel.

It's a thumbs up for St Patrick's Day from the lads in Listowel!

The Listowel Presentation Primary band, a mainstay of old of the festivities in the town, entertaining the crowds for St Patrick's once more. Photos by John Kelliher

Listowel's Dolly Partons getting ready for Dolly Day in June - at the St Patrick's Day parade in the North Kerry town.

Donnacha Quilter, Matthew Quilter, Cathal Whyte, Tommy Corridan, Louis O'Shaughnessy and Daithi Kelly answering the 'ShamRock 'n' Roll' theme of the St Patrick's Day parade in Listowel to perfection. Photo by John Kelliher

St Patrick himself, as played by Liam Brennan, salutes the people of Listowel on a massive day for the town despite the rain. Photos by John Kelliher

Listowel blew the rain away with an explosion of green and great craic as the town enjoyed one of its biggest St Patrick’s Day parades in years.

They came out in droves from all around to enjoy a parade on a theme of ‘ShamRock ‘n’ Roll’ from 12.30pm today, amid more entries than ever before seemingly.

And the trad music fused with rock to perfection, with traditional musicians on stage throughout the parade in the Square and so many taking part in the parade dressed as rockers brandishing inflatable electric guitars.

Organisers said they were delighted with the proceedings and with a very successful first for the event – a new special sensory area in Courthouse Road. The Road was zoned for people with special sensory needs with marching bands and marchers in general maintaining an impressive level of quietness along the section.