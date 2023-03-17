St Patrick's Day parade in Listowel goes down a storm in a riot of colour and craic

Great crowds – despite the rain – make the 2023 parade in Listowel one of the biggest in years
Listowel blew the rain away with an explosion of green and great craic as the town enjoyed one of its biggest St Patrick’s Day parades in years.
They came out in droves from all around to enjoy a parade on a theme of ‘ShamRock ‘n’ Roll’ from 12.30pm today, amid more entries than ever before seemingly.
And the trad music fused with rock to perfection, with traditional musicians on stage throughout the parade in the Square and so many taking part in the parade dressed as rockers brandishing inflatable electric guitars.
Organisers said they were delighted with the proceedings and with a very successful first for the event – a new special sensory area in Courthouse Road. The Road was zoned for people with special sensory needs with marching bands and marchers in general maintaining an impressive level of quietness along the section.