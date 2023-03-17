Kerry

St Patrick's Day parade in Listowel goes down a storm in a riot of colour and craic

Great crowds – despite the rain – make the 2023 parade in Listowel one of the biggest in years

St Patrick himself, as played by Liam Brennan, salutes the people of Listowel on a massive day for the town despite the rain. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
Oliva Moloney, Elizabeth Bennet and Georgia Griffin green with national pride on St Patrick's Day in Listowel. Photo by John Kelliher Expand
Patrick and Paul Kelliher enjoying the parade in Listowel. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
Donnacha Quilter, Matthew Quilter, Cathal Whyte, Tommy Corridan, Louis O'Shaughnessy and Daithi Kelly answering the 'ShamRock 'n' Roll' theme of the St Patrick's Day parade in Listowel to perfection. Photo by John Kelliher Expand
Ger, Nell, Norah and Tess Purtill enjoying the festivities in Listowel for St Patrick's Day. Photo by John Kelliher Expand
Sham-rockin' out for St Patrick's Day in Listowel. Expand
Listowel's Dolly Partons getting ready for Dolly Day in June - at the St Patrick's Day parade in the North Kerry town. Expand
The Listowel Presentation Primary band, a mainstay of old of the festivities in the town, entertaining the crowds for St Patrick's once more. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
The Listowel Presentation Primary band musicians marching in the parade. Expand
A colourful entry from Killocrim National School in the Listowel parade. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
Young musicians performing at the Listowel parade. Expand
Poodle rockin' in Listowel for St Patrick's Day! Expand
Having fun in the Listowel parade Expand
It's a thumbs up for St Patrick's Day from the lads in Listowel! Expand
Another fantastic costume in the Listowel St Patrick's Day parade Expand
Little flowers catching some of the sunshine between the showers at the parade in Listowel. Expand

Listowel blew the rain away with an explosion of green and great craic as the town enjoyed one of its biggest St Patrick’s Day parades in years.

They came out in droves from all around to enjoy a parade on a theme of ‘ShamRock ‘n’ Roll’ from 12.30pm today, amid more entries than ever before seemingly.

And the trad music fused with rock to perfection, with traditional musicians on stage throughout the parade in the Square and so many taking part in the parade dressed as rockers brandishing inflatable electric guitars.

Organisers said they were delighted with the proceedings and with a very successful first for the event – a new special sensory area in Courthouse Road. The Road was zoned for people with special sensory needs with marching bands and marchers in general maintaining an impressive level of quietness along the section.

