Spectacular images show off Kerry’s mesmerising coastline

Clean Coasts announce the winners and top fifty of their 2022 Photography Competition
KERRY’S rugged, majestic coast has never looked so good!
The results of the 2022 Clean Coasts Photography Competition were announced this week to striking effect, with 50 winning images lighting up the immense drama of the Irish coast.
Nature’s powerful forces of wind, water, rock and wildlife fairly burst onto computer screens and news pages as the winners came through under the tag ‘50 Reasons to Love Your Coast’.
And of those fifty reasons, fully a fifth were Kerry-made with some of the county’s most talented resident and visiting photographers doing extraordinary justice to the beauty of our craggy shore.
Adrian Hendroff’s Labyrinth achieved first place in the Creativity and Coast category of the awards in a profile of the multi-layered cliffs at Dunmore Head in West Kerry, washed in dramatic sepia tones. You could see how the promontory endeared itself to the Lucasfilm makers of some of the latest Star Wars instalments, where some of the scenes were shot.
Photographer Todor Tilev even took two places for his superb work along the coast. Todor won second place in the People and the Coast category for his shot of a kitesurfer in action on a sunset-kissed Inch Beach. And Todor also featured in the top ten in the Creativity and the Coast category with The Storm: A picture-postcard portrait of crashing waves at Clogher Beach in West Kerry.
They were two of a number of great talents featured in the striking listing.