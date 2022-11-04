Spectacular images show off Kerry’s mesmerising coastline

Second place People and the Coast Todor Tilev - Sunset at Inch Beach, Dingle Peninsula, Co. Kerry Todor said: "With my family, we went on holiday to the Dingle Peninsula. One day we went to Killarney. "On the way back we stopped at Inch beach. I noticed a single kitesurfer enjoying himself. The light of the setting sun was beautiful and I decided to take a picture of him."

Top ten People and the Coast Gerard Lynch - Lonesone Boatman,Kells Bay Co. Kerry Gerard said: "This shot was taken just after Christmas, The 9th of Jan 2021. The sea is generally very stormy and wild during this time. However, the cold spell made for some great conditions. "A local fisherman went out to check some winter gear in a small row boat. The sea looked like a lake and the fog rolling off the hills made for a perfect shot."

Top Ten Creatvity and the Coast Todor Tilev - The Storm, Clogher Beach, Co Kerry Todor said: "With my family, we went on holiday to Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry. The last day of the holiday we stopped at Clogher beach. The conditions have been very rough and stormy. "Clogher beach is one of the best places in Ireland to experience Storms. At this place I have taken pictures of storms before, but this time I wanted a closer look, so I had to use a longer focal length. I wanted to feel and show the power of Nature at it's best. I was wet to the bones, but who cares about it, when you have experienced such an Unforgettable moment."

Top Ten Wildlife Underwater Maja Stankovski - Curious Blenny , Little Skellig, Co. Kerry. Maja said: "Little Skellig is a fantastic place for wildlife above and below. It was amazing to see the healthy walls, sponges, anemones, loads of fish and seals. "Everywhere you look there are bright colours from orange, yellows, pinks. "What motivated me to take this image was showing the bright colours that you can see diving in Ireland and healthy seas full of life. It was one of those dives that I'll remember for a long time."

Top Ten Coastal Landscape Conor O'Brien - Three Wise Sheep, Dunmore Head, Dingle Peninsula, Co. Kerry I was away for a weekend on the Dingle Peninsula in July with my wife and we decided to go for a walk at Dunmore Head on one of the evenings. I brought my camera gear as I had been told that there can be spectacular sunset scenes to be seen from the summit of the headland. We walked until we reached the top and were met with the most fantastic view across the headland and the Blasket Islands. I set up the camera on my tripod and waited for the sunset to arrive and for the sky to light up, and waited and waited......Eventually, it started to get cold and we decided to walk back to the car - without the sunset shots. Just as I had the camera packed away, the sky lit up and the sheep walked into the scene. I didn't have the time to get the camera out again, so I took out my phone (a Google Pixel 4A 5G) to capture the scene before the colours faded and the sheep decided to wander off.

Top Ten in Coastal Landscape Kevin Grace - Dunmore, Head Dingle Kerry, Dunmore Head, Dingle, Co. Kerry One of my favourite places to photograph is the Dingle coastline. On this trip, following one of the Covid lockdowns, I went to Dunmore Head on a very cloudy evening. Fortunately, just as the sun was setting, the clouds parted for a few seconds to allow the sun’s rays to bathe the coastline in golden light and add some beautiful colour to the clouds.

Top Ten Wildlife Underwater Karol Waszkiewicz - Brent Geese flying over stormy Tralee Bay, Fenit, Co.Kerry. Karol said: "Storm Eunice hit the Kerry coast on night of 18th of February 2022. Some places were really affected by its devastating power. "Kerry has been under Red warning from 3-8 am but , honestly, even after that time till the end of the day we were experiencing strong gusts, rain, hail stones or snow and sleet and the weather was very dramatic. I stayed home for most of the day but decided to take a walk with my camera on Fenit beach late afternoon to take photographs of Fenit Lighthouse from the distance. "Around 5 pm the wind picked up again, the sky darkened and started to rain first and then transformed into hailstones. I was starting to pack my camera when I spotted from a distance a flock of Geese heading to the North of Fenit Island. "I panned them and took a series of pictures but this particular one caught my eye straight as birds lined nicely in the frame as well I manage to include Slieve Mish mountains in the background with dark colours of the sky and the Atlantic ocean."

Top Ten Creativity and the Coast Pakie O Donoghue - Beach walker, Inch Beach, Dingle, Co Kerry. Just as I arrived at 5.30 am to inch beach in Dingle Co Kerry the morning wasn't great as I waited for a sunrise and I spotted a person walking along the beach, ok this might make a very nice image with only one person in the shot. I changed the image to B+W as it would make a bigger impact. ISO 100 F16 1/20s 120mm

Top Ten Coastal Heritage Sean O’Riordan - The Skelligs, St Finians Bay, Co. Kerry The Skelligs are one of the most iconic parts of the whole West of Ireland. They were inspirational enough to draw Hollywood directors to Co Kerry and continue to provide a jaw-dropping landscape through the camera or just the naked eye. I had wanted to shoot these for quite some time however I did not want just any sort of day. I needed wind, I wanted large swell and luckily on this particular day I got my chance. It was a typical Irish spring day of sunshine and showers. I love those days, the light is good, there is drama and for a scene like this I wanted the light hitting the skelligs. It helped to illuminate them and create some definitions. Timing it was the trickiest, I must of taken over 400 shots just to get the right one where the wave broke nicely in the foreground while also getting some light on the rocks themselves. It is still one of my proudest images to date.

First place Creativity and the Coast Adrian Hendroff - Labyrinth, Dunmore Head Co. Kerry. Adrian said of the photo: "I love Dunmore Head and every time I visit Dingle I'd make sure I walk down to the rocks on the edge of its promontory...."On this occasion I used my telephoto lens to capture a cross-section of this island, which looked like a rocky labyrinth, setting off my exposure when a blast of sunlight lit up its back, with a gull perched on one of its crags giving some scale. "

KERRY’S rugged, majestic coast has never looked so good!

The results of the 2022 Clean Coasts Photography Competition were announced this week to striking effect, with 50 winning images lighting up the immense drama of the Irish coast.

Nature’s powerful forces of wind, water, rock and wildlife fairly burst onto computer screens and news pages as the winners came through under the tag ‘50 Reasons to Love Your Coast’.

And of those fifty reasons, fully a fifth were Kerry-made with some of the county’s most talented resident and visiting photographers doing extraordinary justice to the beauty of our craggy shore.

Adrian Hendroff’s Labyrinth achieved first place in the Creativity and Coast category of the awards in a profile of the multi-layered cliffs at Dunmore Head in West Kerry, washed in dramatic sepia tones. You could see how the promontory endeared itself to the Lucasfilm makers of some of the latest Star Wars instalments, where some of the scenes were shot.

Photographer Todor Tilev even took two places for his superb work along the coast. Todor won second place in the People and the Coast category for his shot of a kitesurfer in action on a sunset-kissed Inch Beach. And Todor also featured in the top ten in the Creativity and the Coast category with The Storm: A picture-postcard portrait of crashing waves at Clogher Beach in West Kerry.

They were two of a number of great talents featured in the striking listing.