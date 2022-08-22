Sliabh Luachra Musician in Residence fulfilling plans for autumn and winter

Sliabh Luachra Musician in Residence, Eoin Stan O’Sullivan (seated) with Gretta Curtin, Mike Coult (left) and Conor Moriarty. They’re all part of the Kerry based concert series and plans for the future.

The Sliabh Luachra Musician in Residence is an initiative by Kerry, Cork and Limerick County Councils to help bolster the massive efforts in Sliabh Luachra to grow its unique music culture.

Eoin Stan O’Sullivan has held the position since 2018 and he is currently fulfilling a new plan that began in April of 2022.

An education programme is one of the main pillars of the Residency Plan. In May and June, Eoin ran 10 school concerts in primary and secondary schools around the county. The concerts were funded by the Local Live Performance Scheme from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Kerry County Council. The series featured Kerry based musicians: Greta Curtin, Conor Moriarty, Bryan O’Leary, Noreen O’Shea, Mike Coult, Matt Griffin, Leah Murphy and Conor O’Sullivan from Cork.

In June, Eoin put out a new album by accordion player Pat Fleming. This release was the fifth on the label that was set up to promote Sliabh Luachra related music.

There are also albums available by Bryan O’Leary, Maura O’Connor and Emma O’Leary. Music from the label has found many fans and features on Irish Music radio shows around the world.

Eoin also plans to launch a book of classic tunes from Sliabh Luachra. It will be for teachers, students and anyone starting to play or study the local repertoire. The tune book will be promoted at another series of school concerts and workshops this autumn.

In October, at the Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival in Castleisland, he hopes to release another new CD. This one will be from an exciting Kerry trio featuring concertina, fiddle and guitar.

In November the Handed Down Series in Scartaglin will showcase some young musicians Eoin has met through his school visits.

Work will continue supporting festivals, setting up a session trail and promoting the region.

In the meantime you can visit sliabhluachra.ie or search Sliabh Luachra Music Trail on social media and YouTube.