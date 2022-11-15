Shining a light on the magic of science

MTU President, Professor Maggie Cusack and Head of School of STEM Professor Joseph Walsh launching the Kerry Science Festival. From left, Dr Ashley Sullivan, Dr Joseph Walsh, Professor Maggie Cusack, Ger Corkery, Dr Fiona Boyle and Dr Tim Yeomans. Photo by Domnick Walsh

This month saw the launch of the Kerry Science Festival following the national launch of Science Foundation Ireland’s (SFI) Science Week 2022. Kerry Science Festival is now in its sixth year and it will take place across the month of November, with the majority of events during National Science Week between November 13 – 20. As always, the event will culminate with the very popular STEM Showcase & Family Day at MTU’s Kerry North Campus on Saturday November 19.

The festival will tie together the national SFI “Infinite Possibilities” theme with examples of just how people and communities have relied on each other during the Covid19 pandemic, and more recently the war in Ukraine and how Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths plays a role in offering local, national and global solutions to ensure a bright future.

Professor Joseph Walsh had this to say at the launch of the event:

“Kerry Science Festival’s main mission is to allow our local community to engage with science in an open and accessible way. We do this by undertaking significant outreach to schools, community groups and by hosting a large family showcase day on the MTU Kerry North Campus.”

“Our events have span across many themes including the IKC3 Climathon ‘Climate Smart Kerry’ in association with Climate KIC, Lets Code with Scratch, the “Power Me Up (Renewably) workshops for primary school students, an information session for the Postgraduate Diploma in Bioeconomy with Business Information, climate-themed movie screenings, Shine a Light - BioPhotonics, and a range of other events,” Prof Walsh added.