Reaffirming care, equality and respect as key values of State’s educational mission in Kerry

STUDENTS and staff at the Kerry Education and Training Board’s eight secondary and three community national schools took part in the national launch of the ETB’s newly-revised ethos framework – uniting schools across the country in a series of key, shared values.

The ETBI Patron’s Framework on Ethos is set to unite the KETB schools with ETB schools and colleges across the rest o f the country in so far as all pursue education with a mind to the key values of care, equality, respect, community, multi-denominationalism, and, of course, excellence in education.

These are the values generally underpinning the delivery of education across all schools in Kerry already, state or religious – but the Framework provides a formal footing for them at the heart of the State’s educational system now, following a ten-year-long consultation process.

“We welcome the launch of the ETBI Patrons’ Framework on Ethos, which will unite our schools through Kerry with our school communities across the wider ETB network, and ensure that we achieve the highest standard of education for all our students in an inclusive environment,” Director of Schools Youth and Music at Kerry ETB Ann O’Dwyer said, speaking at the national launch in Naas recently.

“This framework recognises our shared values under the ETB umbrella and acknowledges the standards of good practice our schools already embody. It will also allow us to reflect on areas with potential for improved or new practices within our school community,” Ms O’Dwyer added.

The process now sees an ‘ethos co-ordinator’ being appointed in each of the ETB schools with Pat O’Sullivan taking up the position within the Kerry ETB.

Mr O’Sullivan said the framework was the result of ten years’ consultation.

“This Framework is the culmination of ten years of extensive national consultation, research and visionary policymaking. It articulates for the first time what it means to be an ETB school. Today is a historic day for the ETB school community.”

Principals, staff and students across the KETB are now renewing their focus on the key values of the state education agency and even, where necessary, reviewing some current practices –according to Principal of Castleisland Community College Theresa Lonergan.Ms Lonergan said: “The framework has allowed us to reflect on all the good practices in our school and has challenged us to review some current practices. We now have the shared language to articulate and celebrate these practices. As a result, we have a clearer understanding of the ethos underpinning everyday life in our school, both inside and outside the classroom and its impact on the broader school community”.

The KETB delivers its educational mission from 37 schools and centres and from more than 100 outreach services across the county; facilitated by an annual budget of around €80 million and administered by 1,300 staff members to roughly 11,000 pupils and students.