Presentation secondary school in Kerry salutes its outgoing caretaker

Listowel Presentation Secondary Principal Katherina Broderick marking the retirement of the school's long-serving caretaker Johnny Ryan last Wednesday.

STAFF and students at Listowel Presentation Secondary school experienced a bittersweet occasion this week as they bid a fond farewell to a man synonymous with the famous school.

Johnny Ryan has left a massive void in the heart of the whole school community on taking his retirement from the position of caretaker last Wednesday.

He discharged his duty with great dedication for more than 20 years, helping to ensure the smooth running of daily life there in that time.

Principal Katherina Broderick and fellow staff members paid tribute to his great work and wished him every success in the next chapter of his life at a special farewell event for Johnny last week.