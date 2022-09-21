Photos show all the style and fun of a resurgent Listowel Races

Listowel Races report best start to the Harvest Festival in 15 years as punters descend in droves amid great weather
One of the best starts to the Listowel Harvest Festival in 15 years: that’s how Vice-Chairman of Listowel Race Committee David Fitzmaurice described Munster’s greatest racing festival as it roared back to life like never before on Sunday.
Nearly three years living with COVID had clearly done much to build the racing appetites of the Listowel Races fans. But this wasn’t just the first Harvest meeting with unlimited crowds since COVID; it was, in fact, the best start since the giddy heights of the Celtic Tiger days.
“We’re very pleased with how it’s gone. The crowds are up and it’s one of the best starts to a festival in 15 years,” said David.
Day two of the festival was a day of firsts for Listowel jockey Brendan Lyons.
Brendan’s first time riding at his home track produced his first winner aboard the Eoin McCarthy-trained Well Funded in The Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle over two miles.
Speaking after the race, Brendan was delighted to ride his first winner down the road from where he comes from.
The win was made all the sweeter as it was on one of Eoin McCarthy’s horses that Brendan got off the mark.
Brendan rides out six mornings a week for the Limerick-based handler.
“I didn’t know until the last second that he’d got in so I’m grateful for it. I grew up in Listowel and it’s fantastic to ride a winner here,” Brendan said after the race.
As ever at Listowel Races, the emphasis on fashion is to the fore from the off.
Sunday’s fashion event was the ‘Forever in Blue Jeans’ event. Mary Woulfe was awarded best-dressed female winner, while Dominic Moloney took the best-dressed male prize.
But the best is still to come at the Listowel Harvest Festival with the highlight of the week being The Guinness Kerry National on Wednesday (today), and Ladies Day on Friday. David Fitzmaurice’s message is crystal clear to all the ladies heading to the Island on Friday in their glad-rags.
“For the first time since COVID the bus is back in business. So, ladies, save those heels as we’ve got wheels,” he said.
“Ladies Day is one of the highlights of the week at Listowel. The level of style and fashion never ceases to amaze the judges every year and this year will, I’m sure, be no different,” David added.
The open-top bus will leave from The Square on Friday at 12.30pm, departing at 30-minute intervals. Singer Mike Williams will be on board to ensure the ladies are entertained as they wait with a Prosecco and flowers in hand.
A saxophone player will also be on board on route to the racecourse. The ladies will be dropped at the Grenville entrance of the track.