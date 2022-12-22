Old manor home rings to the sounds of a traditional Kerry Christmas

Oidhreacht founder and director Michelle O'Sullivan introducing her talented young students to the assembly at Collis Sandes House.

Two of the youngest Oidhreacht students, Eva Lucey and Sadhbh Nolan, performing at the concert. Photo by Timmy O'Dowd

And on accordions at the concert were, from left, Seán Lynch, Rúairí Coakley, Éamon Hickey, Ryan Buckley, Sadhbh Walsh and Louise Gaynor. Photos by Timmy O’Dowd

On the tin whistle at the Oidhreacht Christmas concert in Collis Sandes House were Liadh Ní Shé, Cíara Ní Mhurchú, Connor Reidy, Rosanna McGrath, Eva Lucey and Sadhbh Nolan. Photos by Timmy O’Dowd

Lucy Ní Mhurchú and Oisín Gallagher regaled all on the tin whistle and concertina, respectively. Photos by Timmy O’Dowd

The Concertina players who performed at the Oidhreacht Christmas concert in Collis Sandes: From left, Emily Rose Murphy, Oisín Gallagher, Caoimhe Nic Thréinfhir, Aoife Hobbert, Kate Sullivan, Emma Gaynor, Niamh Lynch and Fíonán Coakley. Photos by Timmy O’Dowd

ONE of the finest old manor homes of the county resounded to the aural magic of a traditional Irish Christmas at the hands and fingertips of the young talents of the Oidhreacht music school.

Collis Sandes House in Tralee, where the Oidhreacht Traditional Irish Music School is based, was the venue for the festive concert – where the families of the players were blown away by their increasing mastery of their respective instruments, from the tin whistle and concertina to the fiddle, banjo, accordion, mandolin, flute and harp.

The school was founded in recent years by Tralee native Michelle O’Sullivan, a musician regarded as one of Ireland’s leading exponents of the concertina.

And she now inculcates her love of all things trad among a growing cohort of youngsters from the town and beyond – with the help of her fellow Oidhreact teacers Reidun Schlesinger from Belgium and Cúil Aodha native Caitríona Ní Luasa.

Trad genius Michelle – also an accomplished accordion, fiddle and tin whistle player with a first-class Masters in Traditional Music from UL – said the name of the school speaks to its very mission.

“I remember years ago a group of us were invited to perform at the World Expo and we needed a name.

“We decided on Oidhreacht, the Irish word meaning heritage.

“And there was no better word for the school as it is all about instilling a love of traditional music in our brilliant young players, particularly the traditional music of Kerry and Cork,” Michelle told The Kerryman.

With classically-trained harpist Reidun – who has played Irish Harp since 1989 – and multi-instrumentalist primary-school teacher Caitríona, Michelle is now taking that mission to the next level.

Oidhreacht offers lessons for accordion, concertina, tinwhistle, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, flute and harp; with a new term beginning in January amid some availability still.

The proof is the the pudding with the expert tuition of Oidhreacht – as the parents and family members of the young players discovered, exiting Collis Sandes House with a renewed appreciation of their children and siblings’ soaring talent. A magnificent performance by all.