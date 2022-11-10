Near-fatal crash set Catherine on the way of The Simple Life

A car accident that almost claimed her life set Catherine Richardson on the course that would lead to her publishing a book laden with spiritual wisdom in a tonic for our times.

The Simple Life is the pocket-sized work ideal for dipping in and out of its wonderful tips on everything from healing practices to maintaining optimal health across all aspects of our individual beings.

And it was the dreadful crash back in 2000 while driving between Limerick and Waterford that sparked it all –a trauma the Abbeyfeale native can now look back on positively for the light that it brought into her life.

She took a five-year career break afterwards setting out on a new chapter in which she trained in a range of holistic, complementary therapies from traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture to cranio-sacral therapy and more – all of which she harnesses today for the health of her clients at her busy clinic.

And readers are now set to benefit from it through the new book, which is being launched this Saturday, November 19, at the Castle Oaks House Hotel in Castleconnell, Limerick in Catherine’s adopted parish where she lives with husband George and dog Molly; the couple’s adult children having flown the nest.

“The accident was a catalyst for growth,” Catherine told The Kerryman. “It was a dreadful shock to the system but led to me taking the career break I needed and while I was busy with the kids as they were doing exams at the time I was able to train in a lot of the therapies I practice today.”

She said she feels the crash came as a wake up call from a higher power. She said she felt it was like someone ‘was trying to tell me something’; and the qualified nurse decided to finally act on its life-changing message.

Ultimately, Catherine believes we cannot get through life alone - that we need a Higher Power, ie ‘God’, to guide and direct us.

Like so many, Catherine’s faith had often been tested over the years in her earlier life, but prayer and her connection with God always saw her transcend difficulties.

As The Simple Life sets out, it is the Lord’s Prayer that is among the most powerful of exhortations Catherine has recourse to in work she said she is guided through constantly.

She said that it is Jesus who heals her patients, with Catherine ‘the instrument’.

And the need for healers has never been greater, with people struggling hard in today’s world to keep body and mind intact and vibrant while under constant pressure.

The Simple Life is a tonic to it all, shot through with fascinating glimpses into what it is that makes us human, prayers, healing tips and so much more.

“The book is a message of hope because I see so many people struggling today.

“It is stress that is the big thing and it can affect every part of our beings, from our emotional state of course to a host of physical ailments. It can come out anywhere in the body from high cholesterol to stomach aches and pains.”

The book’s affect is of a piece with Catherine’s clinical work, facilitating healing that takes place not just ‘physically but also mentally, emotionally, and spiritually’.

If you can’t make the Castle Oaks to meet Catherine, she will be in the Crescent Shopping Centre at the Nature’s Hand Health Store (unit 28) for a signing between 11am and 1pm on Saturday, November 26 next.

After the Saturday 19 launch, The Simple Life will be available at An Siopa Milseán and Heavenly Gifts in Abbeyfeale; O’Mahony’s Bookshop in Limerick, Ennis and Tralee; the Crystal Cave Bookshop in Killorglin and Woulfe’s Bookshop in Listowel as well as numerous other bookshops further flung.