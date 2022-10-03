Kerry War of Independence events feature in DVD on the struggle in North Cork

Clonbanin Centenary Committee will launch their new DVD documenting Clonbanin’s Journey through the War of Independence in Dromtariffe Community Hall on Friday, October 14th at 7pm. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

A fascinating new DVD documenting Clonbanin’s Journey through the War of Independence 1920 – 1921 will be launched at Dromtariffe Parish Hall on Friday, October 14th at 7pm – featuring plenty of interest to the War in Kerry.

Excerpts from the three hour documentary will be screened on the night, admission is free, refreshments will be served and DVDs can be purchased for €20 at the event.

With the main focus on Clonbanin, the production also features historical context from the wider Cork area as well as Kerry and Limerick. This professionally produced DVD which is presented by Clonbanin Centenary Committee and introduced by former Mayor of Cork County Gillian Coughlin features a wealth of historical information which is showcased by video, still photography and drone footage and includes several narrations by Committee members and various other historians.

Details of the Plane Crash landing in Drominagh, along with information on the O’Connell and Clancy shooting with all the associated footage is told by Marie Vaughan Casey and the song is performed by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Bill Cody’s Clonbanin Ambush is recited by David Collins and the story of Clonbanin Ambush is outlined by Donal Cashman and Donal Canty, accompanied by in depth historical footage. Noel Keating outlines the final resting places of the freedom fighters to a backdrop of drone and still imagery.

The Badgers Hill history along with Kate Hickey’s invaluable involvement in the War of Independence is narrated by Pat O’Brien and John Arnold and the personal story of the hostage Maurice Slattery is told by Seamus Buckley.

A further segment in the DVD which is narrated by Noel McCarthy chronicles the history of Spike Island, including it’s involvement in the War of Independence and association with Clonbanin, Duhallow, North Cork and all other areas connected with the Ambush.

The memorable Centenary Celebration of Clonbanin Ambush which was held in October 2021 is featured in yet another segment with video footage, photographs and lots of memories courtesy of Seán Radley.

“There are many more segments and chapters too numerous to mention included in the DVD, this is certainly a collectors item chronicling the history of Ireland’s fight for freedom, commemorating the centenary of Clonbanin Ambush and honouring the women and men of the War of Independence” Charlie Drake of Clonbanin Centenary Committee said.

The DVD Documentary was produced by Old Road Studio, Ballydesmond.

Visit the Clonbanin Ambush Centenary Commemoration Facebook page for further details.