Kerry pupils given colourful lesson on water dynamics with the help of Skittles

Uisce Éireann engineer Samantha Keane, back right, with pupils of Dromclough NS during her recent visit to the school.

As science demonstrations go, it could not have been more colourful and instructive.

Uisce Éireann engineer Samantha Keane was on hand at Dromclough National School recently on behalf of the water utility to enlighten all on the magic qualities of water – and the great reasons why we should do everything to protect our sources of H20.

Samantha visited the pupils of third class, with whom she also spoke about the vital works UE is undertaking across Kerry, as part of the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM) fortnight.

And there was one experiment in particular Samantha deployed to illustrate one of the most fundamental properties of water – the skittle test.

As all know, a good ten minutes deep in a bag of the little sweeties leaves the tongue looking rather more colourful.

That is because - as the experiment showed the kids (right_ – water is a solvent, breaking down what it comes into contact with. The pupils got to run the water through the skittles before watching the colourful flow of liquid ensue.

As Samantha explained, the same thing happens with the minerals and elements in the ground, or with any chemicals, animal or human waste when water comes into contact with it, highlighting why we need to treat water before we can drink it.

“As a professional working in the vibrant STEM sector, I was delighted to have the opportunity to share some stories and knowledge with the students here today. Ireland’s future increasingly depends on scientists, engineers and innovators and I hope I’ve given the students a taste of what a career in these areas looks like,” Samantha said.

“To learn more about our water and wastewater networks, we carried out a few experiments. It was fantastic to see that many of the students were already aware of the ‘Think Before You Flush’ campaign and the three P’s message; that only pee, poo and paper should be flushed down the toilet,” Samantha said, adding:

“The students were then broken up into groups and were given the task of trying to come up with different water conservation tips for a location like at home, in school and on the farm. They all had brilliant suggestions like taking shorter showers at home and harvesting rainwater for feeding plants and animals.”