Kerry dental team take top, national award after helping a patient surmount childhood fear of the dentist

Steve Wilson, of Colgate UK and Ireland, with Dr. Susan Crean, Betty Cremin and Daniel Hyla, of Susan Crean Dental and Facial Aesthetics, Tralee and Dr. Caroline Robins, at the Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year Award 2022, at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin, recently. Photo by Maxwell’s

Tralee Dental Team Win National Award for Conquering Patient’s Dental Phobia

Dr Susan Crean Dental and Facial Aesthetics win Colgate Caring Dental Team of the Year 2022

Kerry patient says meeting Dr Susan Crean transformed her life

Patient had developed severe phobia of dentists as a child

In nominating Dr Crean, her patient said: When I finally had the courage to make an appointment with Dr Crean, little did I realise it would change my life forever.”

A Kerry dental clinic has clinched one of the profession’s most prestigious prizes after they were nominated by a patient for helping them overcome a deep-seated fear of the dentist.

Denny St, Tralee-based Susan Crean Dental and Facial Aesthetics has been announced as the Colgate Caring Dental Team of the Year 2022 at a national awards ceremony attended by hundreds of dentists and staff from near and wide.

And Susan and her team clinched the Caring award for the way they helped one patient to finally overcome a ‘severe’ phobia which manifested after a bad experience as a child.

That unnamed patient explained how their fear had developed all those years ago:

“I had a fear of the dentist for many years following traumatic visits to a cold and unfriendly dentist.

"I am still haunted by the sound of the 'drill' echoing through the corridor as I waited nervously in the waiting room. During the Covid-19 lockdown, however, I developed a Temporomandibular Joint Disorder which affected my jaw joints and surrounding muscles and ligaments disorder that left me with excruciating and chronic pain in my right jaw.

"I tried every alternative route other than going to see a dentist. I went to a chiropractor, a physiotherapist and my doctor. Exercises and painkillers were prescribed but they only worked temporarily. My mental health was also suffering as the fear of potentially having to see a dentist had escalated.”

But they said ‘little did they realise their life would change forever through an appointment with the Ballyheigue native dentist:

“When I finally had the courage to make an appointment with Dr Crean, little did I realise it would change my life forever.”

“A mixture of emotions went through my head as I arrived at Dr Susan's for my first visit. I was very nervous but also relieved that I was finally conquering my fear. From the moment I set foot inside the surgery door, I had the most amazing experience. The first person to greet me was the most pleasant dental Nurse, Daniel. He completely relaxed me with his warm and caring manner. I will be forever grateful to him. The next big step was meeting Dr Susan. She was very kind, and I knew instantly that I was being treated by someone at the very top of her profession.

“I am happy to say my dental phobia is improving greatly with every visit as I have complete trust in Dr Susan and her amazing team.”

President of the Irish Dental Association, Dr Caroline Robins, congratulated all the winners and nominated dentists:

“The stories behind every nomination show the important – and is this case, life-saving – relationship between patients and dentists in the community. Every year we are blown away hearing about the positive impact that dentists and dental teams are having on the lives of their patients and the Caring Dentist of the Year awards gives us the most special platform from which to tell these stories. The fact that the nominations come from patients themselves, makes these awards all the more special.”