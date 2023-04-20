Kerry dancer and choreographer on new show – ‘as an artist, I feel like my job is to bring some light into the world...’

Kerry based dancer and choreographer, Catherine Young, is days away from facing into what will be, in her own words, the most “nerve-wracking" of all the shows on her upcoming nationwide tour of her new show ‘A Call To You’ when she stages it in her adopted home of Tralee’s famous Siamsa Tíre.

But, putting the nerves aside, Catherine’s over-riding emotion is one of huge excitement as she bids to achieve her goal of putting a big ol’ smile on the faces of every single one of the Tralee audience who come to see her and her talented troupe of dancers and fellow artists on-stage.

The show will be staged on Saturday April 29 at 8pm and it's Catherine’s hope that by the end of the show, people will walk out of the auditorium feeling absolutely “buzzing” about what they’ve just seen. Now, that’s no easy feat by any stretch but looking at Catherine’s extensive history and experience in her craft, there’s no better person you’d want taking on the task.

She is an Associate Artist with Siamsa Tíre where she has been Dancer/Choreographer in Residence multiple times since 2006 as well as Dancer in Residence with Kerry County Council while in 2011, she also established Catherine Young Dance and has been making and touring work to critical acclaim with sell out runs of her recent company works ‘State of Exception,’ ‘Welcoming the Stranger’, ‘Ultima Thule and ‘Woman Stood Regardless’.

As well as this, Catherine has also toured the US and Europe and also holds an MA in Contemporary Dance from the University of Limerick where she is also a guest lecturer/choreographer on the BA and MA programs and has a Certificate in Theatre Directing from National University of Ireland, Maynooth, as well as many, many other accolades that are simply too numerous to list fully here.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, when put to her that the show she's obviously most looking forward to on the whole tour is the upcoming one in Siamsa, Catherine laughed and said "of course", adding that it's her "home turf" such is her strong connection and history with the famous Tralee theatre.

"It's also the one that's most nerve-wracking too to be honest because you know the audience. It's like having your parents in the crowd when you were younger," she laughed, adding "it's so much easier in anonymous places where no-one knows you."

When asked to give a little teaser or synopsis of the show for people, Catherine said only this:

"They [the audience] can expect to come out of the show feeling great,” she laughed before delving into the origins of the show.

"We made the show last year just as we were coming out of lockdown last year. It was the first time that we were all back in the room in about three years so it was a really important moment in time. We had to get used to actually seeing people in the same room again and not on a screen. The war in Ukraine had just broken out as well so there was a lot going on in the world."

"The way I work, I am influenced by what's going on in the world and what's happening outside the studio and I work to communicate with audiences and make sure the work is meaningful to whoever is coming to see it. So, I just felt at that moment in time, people needed to see something joyful and something happier and hopeful," she said.

"The show is kind of a journey of the autonomous individual where everybody doing their own thing and getting on with their own lives and trudging through life unaware of others to getting back to the community and back to a society where people are inter-connected. I think what COVID taught us, whether we like it or not, is that we are inter-connected and what we do affects other people.”

"You might be sitting next to someone who's completely anonymous at a show but you're connected to them through watching and experiencing this same show together. I think that's important because yeah we can all watch Netflix at home but there's something about going to the theatre, it's where you see your 'tribe' so to speak. It's an activity of meeting people, meeting your tribe and socializing together after the show and that's a hugely important feeling,” she continued.

The show will feature a cast of outstanding international performers and live music and inspired by Ukrainian folk dance traditions. It has received glowing reviews to date and it is described as a passionate celebration of life, togetherness and dance.

"I want people coming out of the theatre to be buzzing because I miss that and I want to give that to an audience. I want them to leave thinking that going to the theatre is great because they can physically, kinaesthetically and viscerally feel the music and the dancing and they can feel good about life and more hopeful about things when you come out," she said.

"In the world and the media right now, it's the darkness that tends to get communicated and not the joy so I think for me, as an artist, I feel like my job is to bring some light into world,” Catherine finished.

Originally created at Backstage Theatre for the Dublin Dance Festival 2022, this tour is funded by Arts Council’s Touring Award with the support of the NASC network.

Tickets for the show will cost €18.50 / €16.50 + booking fee and can be purchased from the Siamsa Tíre website or by calling the booking office on . 066 712 3055.